The Cartersville-Bartow County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) technical coordinating committee gathered for a public meeting on July 19.
At the top of the agenda was the approval of an update to the MPO’s metropolitan transportation plan (MTP) and transportation improvement program (TIP.)
That included an “administrative modification” to a proposed City of Emerson streetscape project, which would be financed via a federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant.
“Those are considered lump sum funds so they don’t necessarily affect the balancing of the TIP,” MPO transportation planner Tom Sills said. “So we’re just throwing that project in here for the public information’s sake, to make sure people know this project is moving forward … we’re getting the memorandum of agreements (MOAs) set up now between Bartow County and Emerson.”
Sills said he’s optimistic that a project framework agreement for the project can be inked before the end of the month.
Committee members also approved an updated draft document listing fiscal constrained projects included within the MTP and TIP.
“We’re at the point in developing the update … that we’ve got to kind of give the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) some idea of the projects we expect to be funded in the next four years,” Sills said. “And then there are several bands, we call it, that get us from that point up to 2050.”
As the MPO pieced together its cost estimates and projected funding years for those investments, Sills said that several “anomalies” were spotted.
“We’ve had to make a few adjustments, not all of which GDOT has necessarily signed off on yet,” he continued.
Sills noted that the MPO’s projections for 2028-2033 federal funding under the MTP predicted a shortfall of more than $46 million.
“When we first did this table, in 2026 we had a shortfall of $10 million,” he said. “That was because we had the Sugar Valley Road at Nancy Creek bridge, the Euharlee Road bridge and the I-75 bridge over Cedar Creek Road bridge all in that same bandwidth.”
The proposed Euharlee Road bridge upgrades, Sills said, was a clear priority.
“The Nancy Creek bridge on Sugar Valley Road is already in poor condition,” he added. “It was built in 1946.”
With that in mind, Sills suggested that the committee space the proposed I-75 bridge project out one year ahead.
“That way, we’ve got funds available to deal with all four TIP years,” he said. “Which are the more important ones, since they’re the ones right on us.”
The aforementioned 2028-2033 band, Sills said, is glutted with massive projects — the long-discussed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor (RCDC), Douthit Ferry Road improvements and planned State Route 20 road widening among them.
“We need to have a discussion about what GDOT wants to do with the funding,” he said. “Those projects are obviously being worked on for years and they’re moving forward … these are significant projects and we just need to adjust whatever federal aid we have allotted to that band to keep those projects moving forward.”
The proposed revisions are expected to be voted on by the MPO’s policy committee at a public meeting slated for Aug. 2.
“At that point, we will pass that list on to GDOT and let them complete the modeling,” Sills said. “And hopefully in November, we intend to have a draft plan out for public review and comment.”
If all goes smoothly, Sills said the final plan would be lined up for a final policy committee vote in February 2024.
“We met with all of the local governments and tried to make sure everybody had something that they could get accomplished with the additions and updates to the plan,” he said. “And I think we did a fairly good job of that.”
The technical coordinating committee also voted to approve an item pertaining to the MPO’s fiscal year 2024 unified planning work program (UPWP.)
“We’re ahead of the gate trying to get this knocked out,” Sills said. “We got a comment about our use of funding to deal with contracts and grants … contract management wasn’t necessarily a planning function, so I’ve modified that section.”
One Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) comment contended that one budget estimate pertaining to special studies “does not seem reasonable.”
In response, Sills indicates that the special studies funding is set aside in the draft stage of the UPWP to encourage participation from municipalities.
“Should no local governments apply by the August 2023 deadline to conduct these studies in the next then these funds will be reallocated,” the official MPO rebuttal reads.
Sills said that “small sidewalk sketch plans” in Adairsville are earmarked for 2024.
The meeting concluded with Sills giving committee members a quick update on various transportation and infrastructure projects throughout the community.
“They are making a lane shift at the I-75 bridge over Cass-White,” he noted. “There is continuing construction on Cass-White at one of the projects there, going towards the Cass High School roundabout … they have just been dealing with trying to issue modifications for left turn lanes and center turn lanes in that section that involves a lot of changing the road around.”
Elsewhere in the county, Sills said there are plans to remove two existing stop signs near Hamilton Crossing Park along Highway 293.
“There was a maintenance request filed two months ago,” he said. “Those signs are still there and school starts Aug. 1 … so it would be really nice to have those signs removed ahead of time, and there needs to be some signage about the change, too.”