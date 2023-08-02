Municipal elections are slated for this fall in Bartow County — and if historical trend lines hold steady, don’t expect any stampedes at the local polling places.
“The number of poll workers we need is really based on the number of voters we expect to show up and we normally see a much smaller number of voters for municipal elections,” said Bartow County Elections Supervisor Joseph Kirk. “Partially because the cities are much smaller than the County and there’s just less people eligible to vote in those elections, but also because, in some cases, there’s less of an interest.”
Statistically speaking, Kirk said some of the smaller cities within Bartow — such as White and Kingston — tend to have larger turnouts, percentage wise, compared to the larger municipalities like Cartersville and Euharlee.
“Those folks tend to be more engaged in their Ccty government,” Kirk said. “But it’s always a little bit smaller, but we won’t really know what to expect until we see who qualifies and how much interest those communities have in those races.”
The qualifying period for Bartow’s municipal level races this autumn runs from Aug. 21-25.
“My office will reach out to the cities, talk to them or discuss what they plan to have on the ballot on this year,” Kirk said. “Which of their offices are on the ballot, if there’s any questions they want to put on there.”
There are no countywide ballot items lined up for the November election.
“We try to do anything for the County during an even-numbered year, when we’re already going to be out there,” Kirk said. “Just trying to be good stewards of taxpayers’ money.”
Kirk said voters should not anticipate any polling place changes for the municipal-level elections — nor any major overhauls to voting processes and procedures.
“We’re not planning on necessarily piloting anything for the State during this cycle,” he added.
Under State law, all elections — even municipal-level ones — require a 17-day advance voting period.
“Once they’ve signed that agreement with my office, their primary advance voting location shifts to this office,” Kirk said of the facility at 1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway. “And that’s to help save some money for the cities, actually. A lot of the smaller cities, their citizens don’t want to participate in advance voting the way some others do.”
Still, Kirk said local governments do have the option to open up their own advance voting locations within their respective municipal jurisdictions.
“That’s up to each individual city to decide,” he said. “And if they do decide to do so, then we’ll cover the costs of that and we’ll be open for a week at those locations — I know Cartersville will open the civic center.”
Despite the tremendous impact of local governments on residents’ daily lives, Kirk noted that interest in municipal elections pales in comparison to the polling place allure of presidential and gubernatorial elections.
“If people ever go to a city council meeting, there’s a good chance that they’re going to hear about something they’re very interested in, something that’s going to affect their life, a decision about construction or a change to their city that’s going to impact them,” Kirk said. “And their way of having a say in those decisions is who they elect to represent them on that municipal governing authority.”
And if that option isn’t appealing, Kirk said there’s nothing stopping residents from running for public office themselves.
“To have a say on what’s going on in your own backyard,” he said.
Kirk brought up that old proverb about leading a horse to water — yet being unable to get the horse take a drink.
“I’m not sure how to get through to people how important it is to participate in this political process on the local level,” he said. “They seem to become convinced, in many cases, that the only races that matter are the national races and that’s what they pay attention to — and they get frustrated with those.”
Kirk said the dynamics, however, are vastly different on a local politics level.
“And I just hope that once they make that decision and try it out,” he said, “that they decide to continue to do so.”