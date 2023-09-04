Marie Nesmith, an award-winning journalist with three-decades of newspaper experience, is stepping into the editor role at The Daily Tribune News. She has served as the newspaper’s features editor since 2006.
“I consider it an honor to be selected as The Daily Tribune News’ editor,” Nesmith said. “I am excited to move into this new role. Over the past two decades, I have enjoyed covering Bartow and highlighting the stories of its residents. I look forward to this next chapter and continuing to offer quality newspaper coverage through The Daily Tribune News.”
Nesmith started her journalism career in 1993 as a general assignment reporter at The Dahlonega Nugget. She also worked at the White County News-Telegraph as a sports writer, then joined Marietta Daily Journal as a staff photographer in 2001.
When her MDJ position evolved into also serving the Bartow Neighbor, she embraced this new opportunity. Over the next five years, she worked at the Bartow weekly in several roles, the last of which was as editor from December 2003 to May 2006.
During her newspaper career, she has received numerous awards, such as first place accolades in the Education Writing and Religion Writing/Coverage categories of the Georgia Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. Nesmith shared one of her most notable achievements was being named a Women of Bartow recipient by the Bartow History Museum in 2020.
“When searching for an editor for The Daily Tribune, I was pleased Marie showed immediate interest,” said Rachael Raney, publisher of The Daily Tribune News. “Her 16 years of service and reporting for The Daily Tribune deserves recognition.
“Marie understands and believes newspapers are the core of journalism and understands the culture and people of Bartow County. I am excited for our community to have Marie leading our newsroom and have no doubts she will lead and report community journalism with excellence.”
While Nesmith will oversee the newsroom’s day-to-day operations, Ron Daniel will serve as the managing editor of the Cartersville newspaper.
“I am super happy for Marie as she makes the well-earned move to editor overseeing the daily editorial operations of The Daily Tribune News,” Daniel said. “I look forward to working with her moving forward to continue to make The Daily Tribune News a newspaper Bartow County can be proud of.”
Daniel is a native of Douglasville with more than 16 years of experience in local journalism. He is a strong believer in open government and celebrating the people in the communities served by local newspapers.
He has served as managing editor of the Douglas County Sentinel for the past nine years and will continue in that role along with his duties at The Daily Tribune News.
He started at the Sentinel in 2012 as a news reporter covering the county government and education beats before being promoted in 2014. Prior to his time at the Sentinel, Daniel also worked for five years as a sports writer and sports editor at The Times-Georgian in Carrollton.
Daniel’s reporting and photography at the Sentinel have earned him numerous awards from the Georgia Press Association. Among those he is most proud of are first place awards for Investigative Reporting, Education Writing, Breaking News Writing and News Photography. The Sentinel has placed in General Excellence in the GPA's Better Newspaper Contest four times during Daniel’s tenure at the paper.