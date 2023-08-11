For Gina Bishop, watching 1,550 students walk through the doors of the new Cartersville Primary School was a sight to behold Aug. 10. As the principal of CPS, she has excitedly watched the building take shape over the past year and a half.
“After all the planning and decision making, we were thrilled to see the first day of school ever for the new Cartersville Primary School,” Bishop said. “The design of the building is fantastic and better suits the needs of our students — even the desks, toilets and playgrounds are all customized to accommodate the size of our young students. The space is extraordinary and will provide ample opportunity for us to provide equally extraordinary learning experiences.”
At 224,800 square feet, the structure is nearly 100,000 square feet larger than its previous building at 315 Etowah Drive. This larger footprint and the building’s design enabled CCS’ pre-K program and third grade students to also receive instruction.
“Our teachers are very excited about aligning our standards from pre-K to third grade,” Bishop said. “The overarching goal at CPS is to ensure every student is reading by the end of third grade. One way we can support students in developing their reading skills as well as a love for reading will be extended time in the media center, which is now a part of the special area rotation.
“Another focus at CPS is to grow our students' creativity and skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Our larger classrooms will give us more flexibility and space to explore STEAM projects there as well as in our two STEAM special area classrooms. As a faculty and staff, we are honored to be a part of this new chapter at CPS and to be able to create a thriving, loving environment for our youngest Cartersville students in such an outstanding school.”
The facility, which celebrated its groundbreaking ceremony in January 2022, is situated on a 33-acre campus at 200 Carter Grove Blvd. in the Carter Grove subdivision. In October 2021, the Cartersville School Board approved a construction contract with Alpharetta-based Parrish Construction Group for $46.5 million, which was funded by the sale of bonds.
“This is the first new school built in Cartersville City Schools over the past 30 years,” said CCS Superintendent Dr. Marc Feuerbach. “As a team, we worked hard to provide the best design and layout. One significant focus was to make a large school feel small, which is why we featured a school-within-a-school design. The pre-K and kindergarten students go throughout their day on the Early Learning Side, which has its own entrance with all the classrooms grouped together. The central location of the cafeteria, media center and special areas also help to make navigating the school simpler.
“It was satisfying to see the excitement on our students' faces. We continue to hear words like ‘amazing and beautiful’ from families and staff. We are thankful to be able to offer this school to the many generations of Canes who will make their start in school and begin building their own legacies here.”
In all, Feuerbach reported, Cartersville City Schools featured 309 teachers and 4,700 students on the first day of classes.
“During the pandemic, we saw a drop in enrollment,” Feuerbach said. “However, over the past couple of years we have seen a gradual increase over time.
“With all the changes we have made at CPS, CES and CHS, our capacity issues have been resolved at this time. Completing the remodel at the old pre-K facility where we will house our technology department later this year will wrap up our projects for now.”
Along with CPS’ first-day numbers, other enrollment figures included Cartersville Elementary, 700; Cartersville Middle, 1,050; and Cartersville High, 1,400. Of those students, 14 are attending the alternative school.
“We are pleased with the unfolding of the first day of the 2023-24 school year,” Feuerbach said. “The new school year always brings a phase of planning and preparation, but this year offered us more opportunities to review our procedures, develop alternative plans for pre-planning and navigate uncertainty.
“All in all, I am very proud of the flexibility, teamwork and resilience shown by our administrators, faculty and staff. They worked very hard to ensure their classrooms were set, their procedures were in place and their schools were ready to welcome students to open house and the first day of school.”
Like other previous school years, traffic presented various obstacles, specially surrounding the new CPS building.
“We knew that traffic would be a challenge; it always is the first couple of days,” Feuerbach said. “For years, traffic at Old Mill Road and Etowah Drive was a challenge and now that volume has moved locations. We will continue to work to improve the flow of traffic at CPS.
“There are a variety of areas that slowed traffic around our schools. Transportation staff and families are learning new procedures at CPS and CES. We have students who have transitioned from one school to the next and their families are learning a new drop-off routine. The storms on Thursday and Friday mornings also presented challenges to traffic flow. Finally, the road out of Carter Grove Boulevard is under construction and provides a single lane out for an undetermined amount of time.”
Looking ahead at the 2023-2024 school year, Feuerbach shared the system will continue to work toward its vision statement of “Building Legacies — One Student at a Time.”
“Our focus remains on carrying out our mission and vision, providing students with all they need to discover the excellence within themselves and begin building their own legacies,” he said. “We do that through innovation, high-quality instruction and curriculum, building relationships and supporting students' needs.
“We are committed to offering multifaceted opportunities to our students in a supportive learning environment. Whether it is through our STEAM initiative or our dedication to creating strong classrooms and schools through the Capturing Kids' Hearts Framework, we are always striving to give our students the best culture and opportunities in which to grow.”
Overall, Feuerbach hopes CCS’ students experience a “great first day” of school and were able to familiarize themselves with their schedules and classrooms.
“I hope they felt welcomed, loved and appreciated,” he said. “I hope they realize what learning experiences await them during the upcoming school year and went home excited to start the new year.”