With a pair of multi-billion-dollar green energy investments coming to the community, Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development Director Melinda Lemmon said the seeds for future workforce development strategies are already being sowed.
“I don’t know that just because the green energy sectors are coming more into play that the workforce strategies, necessarily, have changed a lot,” she said. “It’s not necessarily the people that are handling the products, it’s more the robotics that are handling the products. So people that understand the robotics of things — the ability to program them, to maintain them — that’s really what’s needed and that’s not necessarily different than it was six months ago or 18 months ago.”
SK On and Hyundai Motor Group have announced a $4 billion-plus electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plant off Highway 411, while Hanwha Qcells has announced plans for two facilities in the Highland 75 industrial park off Cass-White Road.
The two Qcells investments are expected to easily surpass $2 billion. City of Cartersville Attorney Keith Lovell recently indicated that the pair of projects are expected to bring more than 2,000 new jobs to the community at full buildout.
“I think that’s part of the strategic conversations that we need to have,” Lemmon said. “It will be a little bit of a paradigm change as we get some more specifics from these companies, not only about the types of positions that they’re hiring for — we have a general knowledge of the types of positions that they are going to hire for — but the pace of the hiring.”
Sitework is ongoing for both multi-billion developments — and has been for months.
For one of those aforementioned mega-developments, Lemmon said the anticipated hiring pace is an eight-year period.
“The other one is over five years,” she added. “We’re in a position to be able to overlay that and work very closely with our educators and workforce development partners to help encourage those coming into the workforce to jump in and participate in that — maybe there are individuals in the community who want a career change or want to improve themselves, there’s lots of people who might be interested in these opportunities.”
The Georgia Quick Start program, operating as a division of the state’s technical college system, will play a major role there, Lemmon said.
“Just as when our existing industries expand or new companies in the past have come to our community, Georgia Quick Start has been there,” she continued. “They have plans to facilitate customized training for our two large, new projects … after a potential employee goes through that customized training process and the company is more established, there is actually a natural transition into the programs that are offered at Chattahoochee Technical College, as well. So that’s part of the long-term solution.”
Lemmon said that officials from both mega-developments have already had conversations with both secondary and post-secondary educational institutions “to try to learn about resources for each other and figure out how they can work together” in the not too distant future.
“I’m very encouraged by that, that there will be some very strong partnerships between these companies and our education partners,” she added.
The arrival of the green energy mega-projects within the community, Lemmon said, makes existing industry support within Bartow County even more critical.
“It’s always been a priority focus for us,” she said. “Those existing industry relationships have consistently for 185 years employed a huge sector of our economy, so we’re glad that we’ve got the focus on that — and I think it needs a reinvigoration.”
Matthew Thomas, deputy director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development, echoed Lemmon’s sentiments.
“We have and will continue to appreciate and celebrate our existing industries in Bartow County,” he said. “They don’t always get the headlines, but they’re still the large employers, they are large contributors to our tax base — they are the ones that are really supporting the quality of life that Bartow County residents and those around us enjoy.”