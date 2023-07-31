More residential developments are proposed throughout the community, with the Bartow County Planning Commission slated to hear two rezoning requests associated with a pair of fairly large-scale projects later this month.
Per County government documents, applicant WIMAC One, LLC is pursuing the rezoning of a roughly 33-acre parcel on Cassville Road from an A-1 agriculture classification to a planned unit development (PUD) category.
“It’s vacant land that’s been low-lying pasture land,” Bartow County Zoning Administrator Richard Osborne described the site. “It touches the existing Hamilton Crossing subdivision that’s a planned development with some commercial along 293, where you’ve got a daycare and a small multi-tenant center and then the subdivision behind it.”
The proposed development, he continued, would consist of a commercial outparcel along Highway 293 and a combination of residential uses.
“It would be about 50 homes and about 90 townhomes,” Osborne said. “It would change the land use from low density residential and commercial to residential/mixed-use.”
The site of the proposed development, he continued, would be served by existing County sewer infrastructure.
“It would be a little more minimal in terms of utilities upgrades,” Osborne said.
If the rezoning is approved, he said that a traffic study would be required before the developer submits any subsequent plans to the County.
Also lined up for planning commission review later this month is a proposed rezoning along Vaughan Dairy Road along Highway 411.
“It’s about 129 acres, but it does have two existing little homes on it,” Osborne said. “Those two homes are proposed to just be cut out so that each of them is on its own small lot, that’ll be A-1 to R-1 [residential] just for small lot, single family residential.”
About 125 of the acres, he said, would remain zoned under the A-1 classification.
“But it is proposed for a large lot rural estate subdivision for kind of custom-built homes,” Osborne said. “That’s a separate matter that will not need zoning.”
Osborne said that would produce about 50 new lots, with each lot spanning two to four acres.
“The infrastructure would be laid out with the utilities and the roads and then each individual lot could be bought by a person to build themselves an individual, kind of higher-end custom-built home,” he said. “There’s a similar rural estate, large lot subdivision being put in in the southwest part of the county in the area of Kincannon Road and Saggus Road … and because an individual property owner is buying, relatively, such a large piece of property within a rural subdivision where the developer has already kind of extended the County water to serve the site and put in the road and then you’re buying the two or three acres — they end up being large square footage and high-end on price.”
Osborne said he could not throw out any potential price points for the proposed Vaughan Dairy Road lots.
“We’ve got some existing subdivisions similar to that,” he said. “Saratoga in northeast Bartow, as well as the Heritage at East Valley subdivision.”
Also on the docket is a rezoning request along 83 Summit Ridge Circle.
“It’s south of Carter Grove, in that old city golf course area,” Osborne said, “where it’s just a lot, where the house sits on one end of the lot and there’s a good bit of land left over on the other side — so they just want to split the lot, but in order to do that for two smaller lots, they just need a basic rezoning that we do almost every month from A-1 agriculture to R-1 single family residential.”
The next Bartow County Planning Commission meeting is set for Aug. 28. It will be held at the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center, at 135 West Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville, at 6 p.m.
After a few months with little in the way of new residential developments being announced, Osborne said developer interest looks to be on the upswing again.
“It sounds like a few things for the Sept. 25 planning commission meeting, I’m really hearing from a variety of projects,” Osborne said. “Some senior-age-targeted, some a mix of uses with a planned development and then still some traditional, single-family home subdivisions … and then just a little bit of just traditional apartment complexes.”