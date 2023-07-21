Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge D. Scott Smith denied a motion to reduce the bond amount of a man facing felony charges of violating Georgia’s Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act on July 18.
Per Bartow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) records, defendant Melvin Howard Walcott has been held in pretrial detention at the local jail since his arrest on May 6.
Heading into the July 18 hearing, his bond amount was set at $25,000.
“We have had a preliminary hearing on this case, it was bound offer,” said defense attorney Matthew Hoskins. “During the preliminary hearing, there wasn’t a lot of testimony as to the substance of what had occurred.”
Hoskins said that his client was arrested as part of a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) sting operation.
“He was on a website trying to speak with a 50-plus-year-old woman,” he told the court. “At some point, that GBI agent said she was not 50 years old, but she was in fact a 14 year old.”
A GBI press release from earlier this year indicates that during “Operation Golden Eagle,” Walcott was among roughly a dozen individuals who allegedly attempted to arrange an in-person meeting with an GBI agent, assuming that said agent was a minor.
Hoskins said the 56-year-old defendant has no previous criminal history.
“He is Jamaican, but he is a U.S. citizen,” he continued.
Hoskins ultimately requested that Walcott’s bond amount be lowered to $10,000.
Cherokee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Conner Dooley said the State had concerns about the defendant’s out of state ties. While BCSO data lists Walcott as a Cartersville resident, Hoskins indicated that the defendant actually resides in Tennessee.
“There is a reason that we require most of that to be paid upfront, if we’re going to be granting someone a bond in this case,” he told the court. “This kind of offense is the sort of offense that doesn’t get found out readily … having said that, I’m about as in the dark on the nature of the investigation as Mr. Hoskins is at this point.”
Still, Dooley said the prosecution was not comfortable lowering the defendant’s bond.
“I do not have enough information about what took place to contest Mr. Hoskins’ recitation of the facts,” he added. “But right now, I’m just not in a good position to see why lowering the bond in a case like this would be appropriate.”
Judge Smith said he was reluctant to lower bond for an out of state defendant charged with a sexual offense.
“I’m not real comfortable with going less than $25,000,” he stated in Bartow Superior Court. “That would be considered a reasonable bond in a case such as this, in most instances.”