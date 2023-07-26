Members of the Emerson City Council were tasked July 24 with deciding whether or not to approve or reject a rezoning request for a townhome development along 144 Old Alabama Road.
Ultimately, the City’s elected officials went with a third option — essentially, not voting on the proposal at all.
Emerson City Councilman Charles Lowry initially made a motion to table a decision on the second phase of Ferguson Corners developments until a scheduled meeting in August.
“I think things are moving so fast that we need to take a good look at this and see what we could do to help make this work,” he said.
That motion was seconded by Emerson City Councilman Vincent Wiley.
Emerson City Councilmen Jody Bishop and Stephen Bo Jordan, however, did not back Lowry’s motion. And neither did Emerson Mayor Donnie Bagwell, who broke the 2-2 deadlock and forced the council to reconsider the matter.
“Sometimes when we table items, we’re just putting off the inevitable,” Jordan said.
However, when it was time for the council to propose an alternative motion — no one at the dais spoke up.
Prior to the hearing, the council did vote across the board to approve a zoning text amendment to create a new RA-12 zoning category.
“This is a district that we’ve been working on for some time,” said Emerson Assistant City Manager Todd Heath. “We have other districts in the pipeline to help create a diverse mixture of tools to zone the properties in town — we’re only left with a few residential options and, particularly with the townhomes, we’ve been dealing with an issue where many applications for a townhome district is coupled with the ability to build apartments — and apartments seem to draw significant opposition.”
The proposed Ferguson Corners development would have been one of the first to receive that new zoning recognition from the local government.
“There was a lot of conversation there about the City’s development and this process and some of it is very true,” Heath stated prior to the council’s vote — or, more accurately, non-vote, on the rezoning request. “We proposed this to the developer and asked for feedback, and others, to see if it was feasible for it.”
Heath said that the City’s future land use map did single out the property for a higher-density zoning category.
“Justifying that being near City Center and having sewer and having underground storm drainage, sidewalks, it’s close to a school,” he told council members. “It doesn’t mean it has to be townhomes but it is leaning towards a higher density.”
At a work session meeting held prior to the council gathering, Heath noted that City of Emerson Planning and Zoning Commission voted to deny the requested rezoning.
"It seemed like there was a bit of angst towards there being that many homes," Heath said. "But there's an existing permit for both sides of that property and they're in violation of that permit, I think — that hasn't been stabilized for months."
Furthermore, Heath said some of those violations are occurring within the public domain.
"You've got mud on the road, you've got dirt running out onto the street, you've got grass that is knee high," he told council members. "They're just not following the rules that they should be — but that has nothing to do with zoning, that's just 'hey, this guy, this is what's going on.'"
Heath said that the planning and zoning commission's recommendation to deny the rezoning came with an additional condition.
"Basically, it was for the council to not make a final consideration on this zoning until it comes into compliance with some of these regulations," Heath said.
In response, Lowry asked Heath why that development has not been shut down.
"There's just enough people or time," Heath replied. "We could if it becomes a true priority and it's getting to that point ... but we've got stuff going on everywhere."
Heath said that several right of ways associated with the project have to be conveyed to the City.
"Because Puckett Road is only 40 feet," he said. "All the curbs are sitting on private property, the sewer is built in private property, we don't have an easement."
Heath reiterated his statements at a recent planning and zoning commission meeting to the council members.
"I have low confidence of seeing the completed subdivision without external motivation," Heath said. "And he certainly has received some since [last week.]"
The council also voted unanimously July 24 to approve a text amendment regarding the local government’s adult entertainment ordinance.
“It’s a matter of free speech to be able to have adult entertainment, our previous ordinance did not have that,” Heath said. “These will only be in the mixed use 2 areas … the regulations for the permit are extremely restricted: well-lit rooms, large rooms, no alcohol.”
Heath displayed a map showing several “exclusionary rings” where such establishments would not be permitted within the City of Emerson.
“You wouldn’t be able to issue them 3,500 feet from those intersections,” he said. “The meat of the code exists separately — it’s almost like you can get a license to do the adult entertainment versus permitted uses.”
Elsewhere on the agenda, the council voted to approve a plat associated with Keeling Lake Road.
"It's basically just shifting the acre that was approved a few meetings back," Heath said. "At one of your next meetings, there's going to be two more of these — so they're just chopping up little one-acres over there on Keeling Lake."
The council closed out the meeting by approving a pair of alcohol license requests — one for Terminus Wake Park and the other for the Emerson County Store.