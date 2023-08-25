Bartow County is on pace to approve about 520 single-family home permits in 2023, a rate of residential development nearly identical to figures from 2022.
“Last year, we did 510, the year before, 535,” said Bartow County Administrator Peter Olson. “In 2020, we did 619, so it’s a pretty steady pace of single-family homes.”
Through July, Olson said the County government had approved an additional 265 townhome unit permits. In 2021, that number held at 258 for the entirety of the calendar year; in 2022, the figure was 276.
“We’re on a faster pace if it keeps up towards the end of the year,” Olson said. “Of course, with 30-year mortgage rates being near 7.5%, home sales seem to be slowing down.”
Still, Olson said he’s seen a minor slowdown in rezoning requests for such residential types as of late.
“It seemed like we were having one or two a month and now I have’t seen one in a while,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of potential apartments that are having concept meetings in the Highway 20 area near Georgia Highlands College, so that area’s seeing a lot of demand.”
Last year, Olson said the County government approved three apartment complex developments which, combined, would bring about 740 new units to the community.
“So far this year, I think it’s 284,” Olson noted. “So that’s probably just one complex.”
Olson reiterated that his figures are only applicable to developments in the works in unincorporated Bartow.
“Obviously, we’ve seen apartments in the City of Cartersville going up across from the Savoy and next to Kroger, on the east side of the interstate and some townhomes going in on Felton Road,” he said. “Altogether, there’s probably about eight apartment complexes at one stage of development or another right now, just around the Cartersville area.”
Heading into June, Olson said the median home price in Bartow had climbed to about $338,000.
In March 2022, the median home price in the county was just $309,000.
“Home sales are down, but home prices are up a little bit,” he said. “The explanation you read is people aren’t willing to give up their existing 3% mortgage and so the inventory of existing homes for sale is kind of at an all-time low — but the homes that do go on the market are still getting good prices because the supply is so short. And that’s feeding bigger demand for new homes.”
Rising interest rates, Olson said, have definitely made multifamily developments more difficult to get off the ground.
“But you have seen continued appreciation in the price of these homes,” he said. “It was remarkable to watch that at Parkway Station … when they started, the townhomes were in the $180,000s. And by midyear of this year, they were in the $280,000s for the same units.”
The Cassville/Hamilton Crossing area of the county, Olson said, continues to be a residential development hotspot.
“That’ll be good, because the SK/Hyundai battery plant is only a couple of miles away from there,” Olson said. “The Bridlewoods Farms subdivision had about 380 or so homes, it’s selling out fast. And the Duncan Farms right next to it is getting ready to start — and then across 411, on the south end, there’s Walker Ridge phase II.”
Elsewhere in the county, Olson said two subdivision projects were approved along the Burnt Hickory Road corridor about a year ago.
“One of them is moving and one of them doesn’t seem to be moving,” he said. “The big development behind Ladds, it might start moving again soon, I’ve heard.”
Along Cass-White Road, Olson said that a major apartment project was approved over the last year or so.
But since then, he noted that there’s been little in the way of forward movement on the proposed development.
“I don’t see any activity on that,” he said. “In fact, I see a sign on it that says ‘available, approved for apartments.’ So apparently the developer didn’t have a builder ready to go on that.”
In northern Bartow, Olson brought up a massive planned use development (PUD) in the vicinity of Adairsville.
“It’s like, 1,200 acres,” he said. “It got approved many years ago and kind of laid dormant — I understand there’s some interest in reviving that, maybe a big, national builder looking at building some homes there.”
The northeast corner of the county — along the vicinity of Rydal and Pine Log — isn't seeing much in the way of residential development. Olson said that’s largely due to the general lack of infrastructure in the area.
“There’s no sewer to have that kind of density,” he said. “And there’s no real plans to bring sewer up to that area — that’s just going to stay rural for the time being.”
On the south end of the county, Olson said there is a considerable amount of residential activity either in the works or already in progress around Emerson.
“They’ve got a small single-family going on out near the Red Top middle school, LakePoint has had a number of different folks looking at either doing single-family or townhomes on the north campus or even spots on the south campus,” he said. “And then Stegall Station, everybody’s seen that because they’ve moved so much earth on the west side of 41, just opposite of LakePoint.”
And there’s also plans for more single-family developments along the Euharlee Road corridor.
“You’re seeing the potential for growth with density anywhere you’ve got sewer availability,” Olson said.
There’s no denying that home builders have been beset with challenges since 2020, with supply chain issues, material shortages and inflationary increases all impacting the pace — and feasibility — of residential growth.
“If you look at lumber prices, they went way sky high then they bounced around some, they’ve generally fallen back to where the were beforehand,” Olson said. “Windows, at one point, were a long wait, air conditioner compressors were a long wait — even oddball things like flashing for the roof and stuff, but those have mostly disappeared from what we hear when we talk to the builders in town.”
There are no shortages of major infrastructure upgrades in the work throughout Bartow County, running the gamut from transformative road projects a’la the Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor (RCDC) to a new wastewater treatment plant planned along Highway 411 near Kingston.
“We see the 411 corridor as a place where a lot of development will occur,” Olson said. “The RCDC will give it a direct, clean link to the interstate without traffic lights — it will have a couple of roundabouts on it, but that’s it.”
There are still plenty of massive tracts of undeveloped land along 411, he noted — as in assemblages of land measure more than 1,000 acres.
“And there are tracts that are 100, 200 and 300 acres out there,” he said. “So sooner or later, when he price gets right, it seems like any family farm suddenly goes on the market.”
Olson noted that the gargantuan SK On/Hyundai Motor Group electric vehicle (EV) battery plant off Highway 411 — complete with a price tag hovering north of $4 billion — sits on a roughly 1,100 acre site.
“There’s still 500 more acres that that entity owns,” he said. “And across the street, there’s 1,300 acres that used to be owned by Anheuser-Busch, then it got sold to various entities … I don’t have any idea what their plans are, but if I were them, sitting there looking at a $5 billion investment, I would be open to offers.”
In something of a spin on the old “chicken or the egg” dilemma, Olson addressed the push-pull dynamics between Bartow’s economic growth and its residential growth.
“They’re driven by similar factors, but not one driving the other,” he said. “They’re both driven by our location … Cobb County has gotten so expensive to build a home in, land is so expensive and there are no big tracts available. So if you’re looking for industrial or a subdivision, all you find, I think, to do in Cobb or even getting to be Cherokee, is like an infill — a small neighborhood, or you tear down a few single-acre ranches and you put 20 townhomes on them.”
Census data indicates that Bartow County’s population grew from 100,157 to 108,901 from 2010 to 2020. Estimates from July 2022 put the number at 112,816.
“In those same ten years, Paulding grew 26,000 people, Cherokee grew 50,000 people and Forsyth grew 75,000 people,” Olson said. “What we did pick up in those last ten years was about 10,000 or 12,000 jobs — and so if we didn’t pick up the population to fill those jobs, that means the job holders are coming in from out of town.”
It's a pretty simple formula, Olson observes — the closer to the core of Atlanta, the pricier any residential development within the metro area is going to be.
"Smith Douglas builds the same homes everywhere, so their homes right there off Mission Road commands a higher premium than their homes up in Adairsville even though it's the same home," he said. "And they both command more than the homes over in Rome and the homes they build in Gordon County."
With more and more industrial and residential developments being considered in the community, Olson said the Bartow County government does have a long-term strategy for balancing both types of economic growth.
"We're 60% the size of Paulding and have 200% the number of jobs in the community," Olson said. "We have a digest that's about 45% residential, about 20% industrial and about 20% commercial ... we like to have a balanced digest and we don't want to turn into Henry County, which has gotten covered up with so many logistics buildings that it's created that perpetual traffic jam."
Olson said the County stopped "incentivizing" logistics investments within Bartow three years ago.
"All those big, new buildings you see don't have any tax abatement, any kind of County participation, that's just the market saying 'hey, this is the place where logistics companies want to be,'" he said. "We're not going to slam a moratorium down on industrial buildings ... they're good additions to the tax digest, frankly, even if they're empty."