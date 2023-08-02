It’s a term that became en vogue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent supply chain crunch — “onshoring.”
As Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development Director Melinda Lemmon defines the term, it simply entails the outsourcing of work production to domestic companies.
“‘Reshoring’ is generally the same in my book, but that implies the outsourcing has previously been international,” she said.
Since 2020, Lemmon said Bartow County has had several opportunities at landing “reshoring” operations.
“It seems companies want or need to better control their supply chain, compared to pre-pandemic time,” she said. “I can’t say that any of our recent manufacturing successes are necessarily related to the ‘reshoring,’ however the indirect pressure on warehouse/distribution space has been intensified since the pandemic.”
As it stands today, Lemmon said the paramount goal of her department is continue support of Bartow’s industrial business sectors.
“Listening to industries sometimes leads to very specific needs that could be connected with competing for growth capacity within a global corporate structure,” she said. “Competing for acquisitions to come to their Bartow County facility — i.e., an expansion here.”
Lemmon said there is no denying that industrial sectors with “low tolerance for supply chain disruptions” remain excellent targets for subsequent business development.
“It’s all about reduced risk and speed to market, as many have heard from us over the years,” she continued. “Every company wants as much assurance in that regard as possible.”
Even had the COVID-19 pandemic and its multitude of economic impacts not occurred, Lemmon said she still believes there would be immense interest in onshoring — not just in Bartow’s micro economy, but the total national economic picture.
“But not at the same accelerated pace that we’ve experienced in Bartow,” she said.
The department, she said, looks to evolve in consideration of the needs of Bartow’s industrial base.
“I wouldn’t say that our approach has changed form the impacts of onshoring/reshoring,” she said. “There is an existing world of opportunities for those seeking careers these days.”
Naturally, the projected economic benefits of onshoring/reshoring differ from analysis to analysis. One 2021 report from the McKinsey Global Institute, for example, predicted the economic trend could amp up the United States’ gross domestic product by more than $180 billion by 2030.
Whether that portends additional investments in Bartow County — for now — remains an unknown quantity.
“Each year, Area Development Magazine conducts a survey related to top site selection factors,” Lemmon noted. “Bartow should score well or exceptionally well on every attributer that is important to decision makers when considering growth/expansions.”
The aforementioned publication’s 37th annual corporate survey from earlier this year indicates that less than one third of respondents had plans to open new domestic facilities this year, however.
“When it comes to the location of new domestic facilities, as in years past, the greatest percentage are planned for the southern regions of the U.S.,” the report reads. “The South, South Atlantic and Southwest regions will account for 37% of the total planned new facilities — another 25% are slated for the Midwest and 11% for the Middle Atlantic states.”
More than half of the 2023 survey respondents were categorized in either the manufacturing or distribution/logistics space.
“Nearly 50% of the respondents to our corporate survey say recent government legislation — i.e., the CHIPS and Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act, etc. — will greatly or moderately affect their expansion and investment plans,” the report continues. “Nearly 60% say their plans will be greatly or moderately affected by current economic conditions, i.e., inflation, a potential recession, etc.”
Despite the rising interest rates and an increasingly tight labor market, Lemmon said she still believes Bartow County is well-suited for future investments.
“It’s not perfection, of course, there will always be room for improvement,” she said, “but community leaders have worked for decades — with strategy — to be where we are today.”