Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services (BCFES) officials confirmed that a resident has died following a house fire.
Emergency crews were dispatched to 61A Shaw St. in Kingston on July 23 shortly before midnight in response to a residential structure fire with a possible entrapment.
“BCFES crews arrived on scene to find a single-story wood framed structure with heavy fire showing from the front of the residence,” a July 24 press release reads. “Fire crews began to extinguish the fire from the outside of the residence [and] made entry into the residence to perform a primary search and continue extinguishment.”
Emergency responders located an individual within the kitchen area of the residence.
“The patient was removed from the residence and transferred to the care of EMS on scene,” the press release reads. “The patient unfortunately succumbed to the injuries sustained during the fire.”
As of publication time, the name of the deceased individual has not been announced by officials.
"Due to the ongoing investigation, the only information that I can provide at this time is a male in his late 60s," BCFES representative Justin Rogers told The Daily Tribune News.
Two other individuals were inside the residence at the time of the fire, BCFES officials indicate.
“With one being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and the other being checked and released on scene,” the release reads.
The home experienced “major damage" from the fire, per the BCFES. A possible origin of the fatal blaze has not yet been determined.
“Once fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, fire investigators were called to the scene,” the release reads. “The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”