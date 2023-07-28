On Aug. 1, Georgia Highlands College will present an open house at its Cartersville campus to showcase the new GHC@Night Associate of Science in Business Administration degree option.
“Before launching the new GHC@Night Associate of Science in Business Administration degree this fall, Georgia Highlands College would like to provide interested members of the community an opportunity to view the campus in a nighttime setting and meet face to face with the college faculty and staff who will help them as they pursue a degree,” said Jimmy Story, GHC’s executive director of Institutional Advancement. “Because GHC is expanding its Associate of Science in Business Administration program to be offered at night to meet the needs of working adults, we would like to provide this open house at night.
“Attendees of the GHC@Night Open House will have an opportunity to apply at GHC with no application fee, discuss financial aid, meet professors from the business program and possibly get admitted into the college on-site. In addition, attendees will also be able to register for classes, tour the campus, find the bookstore and library, see locations for student services and find their classrooms. There will also be a gift card drawing.”
The open house will be a drop-in event from 6 to 8 p.m. at the college’s Student Center, 5441 Highway 20.
“We want to make sure as many people are able to take advantage of this new GHC opportunity to complete their associate degree in the high-demand field of business in just two years by attending on-campus classes in Cartersville only one night a week, coupled with one or two online classes per eight-week term,” said Melanie Largin, dean of the School of Business and Professional Studies, in a GHC news release. “This program is perfect for working adults and those with families and offers a great way for individuals to establish or enhance their careers.”
GHC@Night ASBA’s in-person class will convene on Tuesdays from 6 to 8:45 p.m. Tuition for this program for Bartow residents is $95 per credit hour, however Story noted “most students at GHC qualify for financial aid.” Georgia Highlands’ fall semester will begin Aug. 14.
“Georgia Highlands College decided to expand its existing ASBA degree class offerings due to exponential business growth in northwest Georgia and to help meet the needs of the communities we serve,” Story said. “We are calling this class option GHC@Night, but the degree is the existing ASBA degree.
“Because GHC offers eight career-focused bachelor’s degrees, graduates who want to continue their education can do so at GHC with our excellent faculty, staff and cost. For example, if you continue in business, our majors in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and Healthcare Management are designed to meet the growing requirements for these skills across businesses in the northwest Georgia region specifically.”
In developing this new offering, GHC representatives reached out to local workforce development organizations and chambers of commerce.
“Over the past two years, GHC has participated in chamber-sponsored roundtables among business, industry and educational partners in the region,” Story said. “During those sessions, firms discussed the desire for their employees to have opportunities to develop careers and not just jobs.
“In addition, it was noted that when those opportunities require additional education, the need to balance work, school, family and life have to be considered. This is the genesis for GHC@Night — education that fits your life. Only one night a week so that family demands can be managed, in the evening to accommodate work schedules and taught by professors who can identify with the daily struggles students face.”
Echoing Largin’s comments, Story highlighted the benefits of the GHC@Night ASBA degree program, with it being designed to meet the needs of its students.
“The GHC@Night ASBA degree program is geared toward students with limited availability due to a full-time job, children or who simply live a busy life during traditional hours for offerings on campus,” he said. “While GHC offers many degree programs that can be completed online, what makes the GHC@Night ASBA degree program unique is that it creates an in-person community for students who may not feel comfortable earning a college degree completely online, while still offering the balance and flexibility they need. With GHC@Night, students will have a weekly, interactive experience with their instructor and classmates who are working toward the same goal.”
Story encourages those who are interested in this inaugural class option to attend the upcoming open house and learn more about the GHC@Night ASBA degree program. Further details can be obtained by visiting night.highlands.edu.
“We hope attendees of the GHC@Night Open House will have a better understanding of the ASBA program, what the requirements are for students each semester and what resources are available at GHC to help ensure they are successful in the completion of their degree,” he said. “In addition, this is an opportunity to meet with admissions staff in person and begin the application and admissions process, bringing attendees one step closer to starting classes this fall.”