For the second year, Georgia Outdoor News magazine’s Outdoor Blast Sportsman Show will take place at LakePoint Sports. The event will be presented July 28 from 1 to 8 p.m., July 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and July 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the complex’s Champions Center, 261 Stars Way in Emerson.
“Our team at LakePoint is so grateful for the opportunity to work with these incredible event organizers again in 2023,” said Erika Wyant, director of marketing for LakePoint and LakePoint Local. “The way this team and their vendors transform our Champions Center with their creative displays is something you truly have to see with your own eyes to believe.
“Seeing a massive bass fishing tub packed with live fish as it wheels into the middle of our competition space is an absolute spectacle, and we are constantly amazed by the hard work and energy that each vendor puts into showcasing their area. Around every corner, we find something interesting and fun to look at, and it’s a great learning opportunity for our team. As one of the largest convention spaces in Georgia, we would love to continue to offer these types of expos.”
First held at the Macon Centreplex in 2007, the Outdoor Blast was “created as an idea to bring the outdoor community together to meet vendors and shop their products and services, and also for fellowship and fun within the community,” Wyant said. As the event’s scope increased, the offering relocated to the Gwinnett Center in Duluth, then the Champions Center at LakePoint.
Calling the event a “celebration of the outdoor lifestyle,” Georgia Outdoor News shared on its website, https://gon.com, “The Ag-Pro Outdoor Blast is a sportsman’s show that brings together outdoor enthusiasts, industry experts and vendors under one roof. This event offers a unique opportunity to experience the latest gear, witness demonstrations and learn from seasoned professionals. But most of all, it’s a weekend to gather with friends who enjoy the same hunting, fishing and outdoor passions.”
Area residents can purchase tickets for the Outdoor Blast Sportsman Show in advance on GON’s website, https://gon.com/outdoor-blast. Tickets cost $10 per person each day. The event is free for children 12 and younger.
“Attendees can look forward to exploring more than 300 vendor booths decked out with the latest and greatest tools, toys, and gadgets for hunting and fishing,” Wyant said. “This three-day event also features one-of-a-kind displays, activations and activities — like the Greatest Whitetails collection, which features some of the most historic big bucks in the state’s history, or the Southeastern Reptile Snake Show hosted by Jason Clark.
“During Jason’s shows, visitors will get the chance to experience live snakes up close and personal as he gives tips on how to identify snake species, including how to tell the difference between venomous and nonvenomous snakes.”
The event also will feature seminars, deer scoring, shoot-out contests and a gun will be given away each hour, she noted.
“Blast attendees will have free chances to win a gun every single hour of the show– just for attending the event,” Wyant said. “Names are drawn each hour among attendees who register and the winners pick up their brand new gun after completing a federal background check.”
With last year’s Outdoor Blast filled with memorable moments, Wyant is looking forward to the event returning this week.
“Our Bartow County audience absolutely loves the Outdoor Blast, and we feel blessed that we are able to host it at LakePoint so they can enjoy the three-day-event with their family in a location that is convenient, affordable and close to home,” she said. “My favorite moments from last year were seeing the looks of pure excitement on people’s faces as they crossed the threshold into the Champions Center.
“As they caught their first glimpse of how massive this event really is, we heard so many people just whisper, ‘wow’ under their breath as they entered through the doors. The men all looked like little kids on Christmas morning when they saw the endless rows of vendor displays. It’s truly an event that you have to see with your own eyes to believe.”
Further details about the event can be obtained by visiting Georgia Outdoor News’ website and https://lakepointsports.com.
“Anyone who loves the outdoors will love this event,” Wyant said. “I hope our attendees will take the time to gather their families and make a day out of it. Stop by, check out the vendors, watch one of the shows, check out a seminar, grab some food and enjoy quality time together.”