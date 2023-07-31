The municipal government has been permitting quite a bit of projects as of late, said Emerson Assistant City Manager Todd Heath.
“There’s the truck farm project on Monroe Crossing,” he stated at the beginning of a recent work session meeting with the Emerson City Council. “The same guy that did the Golden Anchor boat and RV storage, he’s got a 26-acre truck parking lot, it’s in an industrial area … he has the permits and should start relatively soon.”
A long-discussed Racetrac gas station at Red Top Mountain Road, Heath said, has also obtained permits.
“We still have to do a little bit of utility work, to get those permits through the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), but they are ready to go,” Heath told council members. ”They say it’s an eight-month buildout.”
The Stegall Village mixed-use project also has received permits from the local government.
“170 townhomes on top of the mountain,” Heath said. “I think around Aug. 1, they should start mobilizing … actually, they want to start building all of the homes, they feel comfortable enough that they will be able to start with the model homes without even flattening the land, so they’re going to come out of the ground very quick.”
An apartment component of the development, Heath said, is already underway.
“They’re under construction now,” he said. “Not the buildings, but they do have all their permits.”
Heath indicated the developer has plans to construct about 330 apartment units at the site.
“Assuming that it works out,” Heath said. “Their floor plan is changing a bit with the soils that are moving and the basements and what have you … they’re permitted for 330, I think it will only maybe go down a bit, if at all.”
Heath said the developer has aligned with Davidson Homes for the project.
“Who has acquired that property and will be building the townhomes,” he added.
TPA Residential filed a developments of regional impact (DRI) application with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) for the proposed Stegall Village mixed-use project in 2022.
At that time, the plans expressed in the DRI called for the construction of 325 apartment units, 312 townhome units, three restaurants and two hotels.
Per the applicant, the total project is expected to have a value of about $194 million at full buildout.
Heath also touched upon a proposed 110-townhome development to be constructed along Stars Way and LakePoint Parkway near Joe Frank Harris Parkway.
“They don’t have a site plan completely worked out yet,” he said. “I would expect to see something really soon from them because we’ve been working on what the concept plan has to look like — since this is within the LakePoint district, it will have to come before the planning commission and the council for approval.”
Trilogy Residences, Heath said, is in line to purchase the project. He said he did not know at that point whether or not all the units at the proposed townhome development would be for sale as opposed to rental.
“That doesn’t mean that a corporate entity couldn’t buy every one of them, or just sell it to another corporate entity and they would rent it,” he told council members. "I haven’t seen a floor plan yet, but if you’ll notice, each one has a number … so that is lending itself towards some type of apartment or a condo.”
Heath said he could not provide any projections for possible price points for the units.
Emerson City Councilman Charles Lowry said the local government made plans to discuss possible changes to the MU-2 zoning district — which more or less makes up all of LakePoint Sports — months ago.
“And we haven’t, and that only creates problems for us,” he said. “It’s easy to let that go now, but it’s going to create a lot of problems in the future and I think we need to address it like we discussed.”
Elsewhere within the southern campus of LakePoint Sporting Community, a facility that formerly housed a Krystal restaurant has a new tenant lined up.
“The Varsity, they finally got their permit,” Heath said. “They are remodeling it now … they’ve been in town for over a month, but for whatever reason, the Department of Public Health was giving them some trouble.”
Elsewhere on LakePoint’s southern campus, Heath said the McDonald’s restaurant within the Love’s Travel Stop center is slated to undergo some considerable changes.
“It’s going to be what they call the ‘kiosk model,’” he said. “If you look at some of their more metro areas, it’s mainly kiosks that run it.”
Heath briefly touched upon a proposed residential development on the east side of Interstate 75.
"That property is back on the market," he said. "And the owners are trying to subdivide ... from my understanding, they have some interest in large tracts of land and they want to try to retain some at Red Top Mountain Road for commercial. But that's just emails, no plans, just talking through possible procedures."
Of course, there are other matters going on in Emerson — including an upcoming municipal election.
Heath noted that qualifying for several open seats is scheduled to run Aug. 21-Aug. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Emerson City Hall, located at 700 Highway 293.
Qualification fees, he said, are set at $25.
“We’ve got a mayor’s seat and two council seats,” Heath said. “I do know that we have a little bit of interest from the planning commission, so you may want to meet with your peers … I think you may have some candidates there.”