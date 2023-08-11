Members of the Cartersville Planning Commission voted Aug. 8 to recommend approval of the annexation of several parcels into the jurisdiction of the City government.
“It is for five properties off Allatoona Dam Road at the intersection of Joe Frank Harris Parkway,” said Cartersville City Planner David Hardegree. “One of those parcels is currently where the water treatment plant is, but the City owns all five of those parcels — those parcels are in two different jurisdictions, one being Bartow County, one being the City of Emerson.”
All five of the parcels, Hardegree said, would be zoned for public institutional use.
“So it doesn’t affect transportation or schools or other infrastructure that is out there,” he continued. “It will continue to be used and developed according to its current use.”
Combined, the five parcels measure about 158 acres.
“The one item right now that’s a little bit unknown — we have a surveyor working on that — it was brought to our attention by the County that by doing the full annexation, it creates an island in the county of four parcels,” Hardegree said. “So in order to make the annexation legal, those four unincorporated parcels in the county must tie into other unincorporated parcels adjacent to the annexation request.”
That tie-in, he said, would occur on the west side of the Etowah River via a 50-foot-wide linear strip.
“It would also decrease the overall area of the parcels to be annexed,” he added. “Whatever that area is determined to be.”
Cartersville City Attorney Keith Lovell said the City of Emerson has already deannexed the parcels that were formerly within its jurisdiction.
“So all of the parcels are now, technically, in unincorporated Bartow County,” he told planning commission members. “As long as you have a 50-foot strip connecting it to another piece of property that is in Bartow County, so that it is no longer an island by itself … then it is allowed to be annexed into another city or something along those lines.”
The parcels, Lovell added, are currently zoned for A-1 agriculture in unincorporated Bartow County.
That aforementioned “island” is largely comprised of two commercial buildings and an empty lot.
“The City did not go to those adjoining property owners,” Lovell said. “Once we annex, if they want to come in, we’re more than happy to let them.”
Lovell reiterated the fact that the City of Cartersville already owns all of the parcels considered for annexation.
“We just want it annexed into the City so we can provide police services, fire services,” he said. “So our development guidelines can be used on the property for the future.”
The planning commission’s approval came with a suggestion from Lovell.
“We would recommend you make a motion to say ’this property is being annexed subject to a 50-foot-strip as is depicted on your drawings,’” he said. “Or something to that effect.”
The Cartersville City Council is expected to hear a first reading of the proposed annexations at a public meeting on Aug. 17, with a second reading — and scheduled vote on the matter — lined up for a public meeting on Sept. 7.
Both meetings are scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at 10 North Public Square.