A dermatologist with a clinic in Cartersville has been ordered to pay $6.6 million as part of a federal court settlement.
“This settlement resolves allegations that Dr. John Y. Chung, M.D. and Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Center, P.C., knowingly submitted false claims for payment to Medicare, Medicaid and other government payers for Mohs procedures that were billed as if both the surgery and pathology portions of the procedures were performed by Dr. Chung,” a July 13 United States Attorney’s Office press release reads, “when in fact at least one portion was often performed by other individuals.”
In addition to the alleged “False Claims Act” violations, federal prosecutors also indicate that Chung and his practice violated Medicare’s “multiple procedure reduction rule” by regularly billing for several procedures performed on the same person and on the same day for a 10-year period.
“When health care providers submit improper claims to federal health care programs, they waste valuable taxpayer dollars,” the July 13 press release quotes United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General Special Agent In Charged Tamala E. Miles. “Working with our law enforcement partners, our agency will continue to protect federal health care programs from fraud, waster and abuse to ensure they can be used for their intended purposes.”
Chung and his practice operates more than a dozen clinics in Tennessee and Georgia.
“Our Medicaid Fraud Division works each day to uphold the integrity of Georgia’s Medicaid program,” the press release quotes Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr. “This includes putting a stop to providers who submit false claims and take advantage of our publicly funded health care system. This type of fraud and abuse will not be tolerated as we continue our efforts to protect taxpayer dollars, no matter the amount.”
The press release notes that the lawsuit was filed under whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act. The realtor involved with the case — United States, The State of Tennessee, The State of Georgia ex rel. Chambers v. Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Ctr. And Chung — is expected to recover $1.32 million as part of the settlement.
“The claims settled by this agreement are allegations only and there has been no determination of liability,” the press release notes.
As part of the settlement, Chung and his practice has agreed to enter into an “integrity agreement” with the United States Department of Health and Human Services to monitor compliance with Medicare regulations and other federal-level health care program requirements.
“Billions of dollars intended to cover the costs of health care services are lost every year to fraud, waster and abuse and when providers disregard billing requirements, the financial viability of public programs and the health care they provide are put at risk,” the release quotes U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton, III. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will aggressively root out providers whose billing practices take advantage of public programs for their own private gain.”