A 27-year-old Cartersville woman pled guilty to three offenses — including aggravated assault — in Bartow Superior Court on Aug. 14.
Defendant Nora Green Asano also pled guilty to one count of theft by taking and second degree criminal damage to property.
Asano was represented by attorney Lora Alsher at the Aug. 14 hearing.
Representing the State at the proceedings was Cherokee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Devin Fogle.
“On March 30, 2023, law enforcement was dispatched to 188 Floral Drive in Cartersville,” Fogle told the court, “in reference to a domestic disturbance.”
Fogle said the named victim in the case was “having some beers” with the defendant — who then “got irritated with him and a fight occurred.”
Fogle said Asano got into the driver’s seat of the named victim’s vehicle. While that individual was behind the vehicle, Asano put it in reverse and almost struck the victim.
“He was able to get away at the last second,” Fogle continued.
Fogle also told the court that there was a second victim in the vehicle at the same time.
“Her laptop fell out of the vehicle and onto the concrete and was subsequently run over,” she noted.
For the theft by taking charge, Asano received a five-year probation sentence, accompanied by a $1,000 fine. She received a concurrent five-year probation sentence for the criminal damage charge and a concurrent 10-year sentence for the aggravated assault charge.
“For a total sentence of 10 years with the first year to serve in confinement,” Fogle said. “And the remainder to be on probation.”
Among the conditions of that probation sentence, Fogle said, are a provision forbidding the defendant from consuming alcohol and a requirement to perform 80 hours of community service — along with a “no violent contact” order with either of the two named victims in the case.
Nor is Asano allowed to possess firearms during the probation term.
Per Bartow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) records, the defendant has been held in pretrial detention at the local jail since May 22.
Judge Smith allowed the defendant to receive credit for time already served during the pretrial detention period.
Smith said she was familiar with the defendant — indeed, she recalled revoking her probation at an earlier hearing.
“We went through months and months of hearings about that probation,” Smith said. “And I gave you many opportunities to get your life straightened out — I cannot believe we are back here again this quickly, with these kinds of charges, after everything we went through on that previous probation case.”
In response, Asano talked about trying to get into various incarceration alternative programs and informed the court that she was pregnant — a revelation that visibly shocked the presiding judge.
“You were going from point A to point B, I think Judge Scott Smith sent you there, and you got pregnant and then you weren’t eligible for those programs,” she said. “And I think that might be the reason Judge Scott Smith wouldn’t admit you into drug court, too.”
For ten months, Smith said that aforementioned probation case dragged on.
“You told me things were going to be better and look here — we’re back here with worse charges now than what we had originally,” she said.