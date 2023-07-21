Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge D. Scott Smith accepted a motion in Bartow Superior Court on July 18 to terminate the probation of a former Bartow County Sheriff’s deputy convicted of violation of oath by a public officer in 2017.
Joshua David Nelson, 38, entered a non-negotiated plea of guilty to the charge and was sentenced to five years with the first two years to be served in confinement.
He received a consecutive five-year probation sentence after pleading guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Two additional counts — another violation of oath by a public officer and one sexual battery charge — were ultimately dropped by the State.
Per a bill of indictment, Nelson violated his oath as a law enforcement officer on April 13, 2016, when he purportedly “engaged in the act of photographing [the victim] in a state of undress while said accused was responsible for transporting the said [victim] to the hospital.”
A warrant obtained by The Daily Tribune News indicates that Nelson, in his capacity as BCSO deputy, was supposed to transport the victim to a medical center so she could undergo a mental evaluation.
Nelson was also accused — but not convicted — of “making physical contact with the intimate parts of the body” of the victim without her consent.
The methamphetamine charge, according to a bill of indictment, stems from May 17, 2016.
Local attorney Richard Hull represented Nelson at the proceedings on July 18.
He noted that the defendant was sentenced under Georgia’s “first offender” act — which, pending Nelson completes the probation portion of his sentence with no violations, would allow him to petition a court to expunge the aforementioned convictions from his record.
“Mr. Nelson served, I think, nearly every day of that two-year sentence,” Hull told the court. “He’s paid off his fines and fees … he’s done everything he’s supposed to do, he’s actually been on non-reporting status since Oct. 13, 2021.”
Hull said Nelson filed a motion to terminate his probation last year.
“Your honor was not present on that day, it was Judge Shepherd Howell that heard the case,” he continued. “The State argued that he wasn’t eligible to have his probation terminated early based on the charge … Judge Howell did not cite a reason for denying the motion, he basically said ‘wait until he’s been on probation for at least five years and bring the motion again.’”
Cherokee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Conner Dooley said that the named victim in the case was contacted ahead of the July 18 proceedings but had not corresponded with the prosecution.
She was not present for the motion hearing.
“I have not had time to speak with her today,” Dooley told the court. “I was not abundantly familiar with the case before the call of the calendar today.”
Hull said that Nelson now resides in Vermont.
Dooley contended that Nelson was not eligible for early termination of probation because violation of oath by a public officer is not “enumerated in the code section that defines what an eligible offense is.”
“This is, in effect, a motion to institute a behavioral incentive date [BID] on a first offender sentence, something for which he is not eligible because he’s served a portion of the sentence in confinement,” he said. “I don’t see any compelling reason to terminate his probation early … I understand that he’s been a model probationer, but frankly, I don’t think that that should weigh heavily on this, he should have to comply with the terms and conditions of probation for every day he was sentenced for the actions that he committed.”
Hull, however, noted that the probation sentence for the violation of public oath conviction has already been completed by Nelson.
“So right now, he’s under sentence for possession of methamphetamine only,” he said.
Judge Smith said he certainly remembers the details of the case — and the headlines it generated.
“What was aggravating about the case was that Mr. Nelson was a law enforcement officer,” he said. “But just because he was a law enforcement officer doesn’t mean that I should treat Mr. Nelson any differently than I would anybody else in this courtroom, under what the court considers to be fair application of the law.”
Smith said he believed that the former deputy “has earned his right” to receive early termination of probation.
“Having committed no violations of his probated sentence and completing all of the conditions of this sentence,” he said, “and the fact that there is a very unlikely possibility that Mr. Nelson will ever have any contact with this victim again, being that he lives in the state of Vermont and she lives here.”