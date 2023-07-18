Pumphouse Players President Laurel Ann Lowe is looking forward to opening the 49th season with the “ridiculously creative” Jr. Pumpies. Pumphouse Junior’s production of “A Little Princess” will kick off July 21 at 7 p.m. at The Legion Theatre, 114 W. Main St. in Cartersville.
“Pumphouse Junior is designed as an easy, free entry into the arts for school-age kids in our community,” Lowe said. “The young performers in our program work together to produce at least one ‘for kids and families, by kids’ show in the summer, with additional opportunities in shows throughout the year.
“In 2012, I championed revisiting our Pumphouse's old Junior program and now, 13 years later, it's a staple for our organization. Opening the season with a summer Junior show has become a tradition that we all enjoy. The Junior productions bring such a fresh and exciting energy to our theater that it creates a very positive tone for our season opening.”
Along with leading the PHP, Lowe is the program director of Pumphouse Junior.
“One of the best parts is that we can see them engaging with literature in ways that will help them in their school years, while also developing soft skills that will help them for the rest of their lives,” she said. “Because it's fun, they don't even know all that learning is happening.
The Taylorsville resident also is the director and playwright for the upcoming production of “A Little Princess.”
“‘A Little Princess’ was the first show that we produced as the new Pumphouse Junior, back in 2013,” Lowe said. “It's one of my favorite classic stories, and this year I was thrilled to have the chance to adapt the show myself.
“I am really proud of these kids who have taken on a full-length show and have brought the story to life. They have worked so hard, I just can't wait to see them perform for audiences.”
Following the play’s opening performance, “A Little Princess” will continue July 22 at 2 and 7 p.m. and July 23 at 2 p.m.
“‘A Little Princess’ is the story of perseverance and positivity, even in the face of unimaginably bad circumstances,” Lowe said. “When the wealthy Sara Crewe is suddenly orphaned, she is cast into the role of a poorly-treated servant. Despite the hardships of her life, she finds that — with the help of her friends and her own fortitude — she is able to stay true to her imaginative, kind self.
“I hope that audiences will walk away remembering the power of the imagination and the magic of friendship.”
Under Lowe’s direction, the play’s 20-member cast will be led by Kailyna Acharya as Sara Crewe; Ava Norris as Miss Minchin; Ella Williams as Ermengarde; Julian Shields as Capt. Crewe and Mr. Carrisford; Katie Fears as Lavinia; Kesslea Dover as Lottie; Annabelle Harris as Becky; and Don Donley as Mr. Barrow.
“I love performing,” Kailyna said. “It can be anything — acting, dancing or singing.”
A Cartersville resident, she is a rising sixth-grader at Cass Middle School.
“This is my first play,” Kailyna said. “I have always wanted to try doing plays, I have been asking my mom for years and it finally all worked out for me. I was so excited to know I got the role of Sara because I feel she is close to my personality. She is kind, but says what is on her mind.
“I love portraying Sara because she can push all the bad stuff behind her and still be kind to others. And I also love all the wardrobe changes.”
For Julian, the opportunity to portray two characters is a fun challenge.
“Capt. Crewe is a doting father in his mid- to late-30s,” he said. “He’s a captain who is prudent, punctual and takes pride in [his] line of work as well as in his daughter.
“Mr. Carrisford is a wealthy man in his mid- to late-30s. He is a trusted friend of Capt. Crewe. Loyal and determined, Mr. Carrisford is set on righting his wrongs. I enjoy getting to portray different personalities, characters and verbal expressions of both my characters.”
Like Julian and Kailyna, Don is delighted to be performing with Pumphouse Junior, saying “I love how accepting everyone is and how nice the cast and crew are.” In the play, the 14-year-old Cartersville resident portrays an attorney.
“I chose this character because I wanted to challenge myself,” Don said. “Mr. Barrow is a stereotypical attorney, only doing things that benefit himself and his reputation. I get to be a fancy, confident man.”
For more details about the PHP's season or to purchase tickets for the upcoming play, visit www.pumphouseplayers.com or call 770-387-2610. Tickets for “A Little Princess” start at $15.
“Our goal is to have a season with a little something for everyone,” Lowe said. “This year's plays run the gamut from classic literature with ‘A Little Princess,’ ‘Dracula,’ ‘Mr. Bennet's Bride’ (‘Pride and Prejudice’) and ‘The Book of Will’ (Shakespeare) to major blockbusters like ‘Elf the Musical’ to new plays like Karen Ruetz's ‘Trillium,’ which is a fan favorite from our staged readings.”