A civil jury trial that came to an end on Aug. 15 produced a record verdict, with a plaintiff awarded $6.5 million in damages.
Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge D. Scott Smith confirmed that the jury verdict was the largest ever rendered in Bartow Superior Court.
Bartow Superior Court documents indicate the six-day trial involved plaintiff Margaret Britt Keel and defendants Georgia Bone and Joint Surgeons, Valerie Blankenship and Bradford Wall.
According to those documents, the plaintiff was represented by attorneys Daniel M. Epstein and James N. Sadd, while the defendants were represented by attorneys Hunter S. Allen, Robert P. Monyak and Stephanie B. Vari.
The court documents indicate the lawsuit was initially filed in 2019.
“The incident occurred on Jan. 30, 2018,” Sadd told the Daily Tribune News. “Because of COVID, court systems all across the country were backed up and Bartow County was no exception.”
Four days of evidence was presented to jurors, with deliberations taking about a day and a half before a verdict was rendered.
The complaint alleged that the defendants were unprepared for a “code blue” incident during “extended stay” care.
Per the complaint, the plaintiff incurred a hypoxic injury and went into cardiac arrest.
“Extended stay is when an outpatient facility decides to keep a patient overnight for observation and treatment and recovery instead of releasing them relatively soon after the surgery,” Sadd said. “As would normally be done in an outpatient setting.”
Sadd said the plaintiff has been unable to work since the incident.
“The injury has seriously affected her mobility, such that she primarily has to get around in a wheelchair,” he continued. “When before, she had absolutely no problem with living a normal life and doing all of the things she wanted to do independently … now she requires a great deal of assistance, just with her day to day living.”
The argument on the plaintiff’s behalf, Sadd said, was that the defendants simply did not follow “standards of care” — in particular, the “code blue” protocols when Keel became unresponsive.
Considering the injuries sustained by his client, Sadd said he was not surprised by the multi-million dollar jury verdict.
“The evidenced proved that her life expectancy is approximately 18 years and she’s going to have to live every single day of her life for the next 18 years in a way that she will be dependent on others and unable to just do normal activities on her own and for herself,” Sadd said.
He said that there will be no criminal charges arising from the lawsuit.
“And nobody will lose their license,” he added. “Usually, a civil case like this is the only recourse that the patient will have for their losses she sustains.”
That $6.5 million award might sound massive, but Sadd noted that his client’s previous medical bills easily eclipsed $600,000 — with her future health care expenditures for the next 18 years estimated at $4.6 million.
And that, he added was a conservative prediction.
“I don’t know anyone who would accept that amount of money in exchange for the amount of suffering and hell that my client has gone through and will go through for the rest of her life,” he said.
Sadd said that his client, at one point, sought to settle the suit with the defendants and their insurance company.
“The only reason the case went to trial was because their insurance company refused to settle the case,” he said. “The truth is, insurance companies are the ‘man behind the curtain,’ so to speak, and they’re the ones who forced this case to go to trial — to the detriment of the company and the people they insure.”