The Mobilize Recovery Across Georgia bus tour is set to hit nearly 50 stops throughout the state next month. And Jeff Breedlove, community outreach manager for the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), said the stop in Bartow County might be the most memorable of them all.
“Of all the 48 stops, there will be no stop better than the stop in Cartersville,” he said. ”You’ve got a great, diverse coalition of people working together in Bartow County for this event.”
That stop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Sept. 16 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church parking lot.
“There will be the music, there will be the food, there will be the local speakers,” he continued. “We’re just going to have a time where we hopefully do two things at one time — lift up the recovery community of Bartow County and for those people who might still be feeling some feelings that they can’t embrace recovery in Bartow County, we hope we break some of that stigma down and we show them this impacts all types of families, all types of businesses … it’s in the schools, it’s in the churches and the way to deal with this is to embrace the hope and embrace the joy of recovery.”
With an estimated 800,000 Georgians in recovery, Breedlove said the statewide event, which coincides with National Recovery Month, is meant to dispel untruths about substance use disorder — and bring some much-needed encouragement and reassurance to those going through recovery themselves.
“We’re in every congressional district at least once,” he said. “There’s really no part of Georgia that this bus will not be in … it goes all the way from urban areas to suburban areas to rural areas.”
The rallying stops, he said, are expected to run about three hours and include live bands.
“It’s just a big party, because it’s fun to be in recovery,” he said.
Several proclamations readings are also expected to be held in various cities as part of the monthlong tour.
“To send a message to their part of Georgia that the local government supports peer-led recovery,” Breedlove said. “There will be business leader there, faith leaders there, education leaders — across the board.”
Breedlove, previously a spokesman for the Georgia Council For Recovery, said he’s witnessed firsthand tremendous forward movement within Bartow County over the last few years.
“Bartow is a great example of how a county and communities within that county have had to make choices,” he said. “With COVID, combined with an increase in behavioral health and medical issues, it’s not just addiction issues … there’s been mental health issues, suicide issues.”
Breedlove said he was thrilled to see so many members of community “turn away from past prejudices” and look towards saving lives within their own neighborhoods.
“Bartow’s come together with elected officials like Rep. Matthew Gambill, becoming not just a supporter of recovery, but becoming a co-chair of a legislative working group,” Breedlove said. “You had Barbara Hoffman as an ally fight to make sure that allies support their families impacted by it instead of shunning them.”
It’s not just elected officials and grassroots organizations getting behind recovery. He said there’s also been considerable buy-in from religious leaders and the business community in Bartow, as well.
“You had pastors come on board and say ‘hey, there are people in our congregation impacted by this, let’s not shun them, let’s love them,’” he said. “Bartow’s done it the right way and they’ve been a leader holistically in having key stakeholders in a county and city work together … Bartow is saving lives because of their position.”
Heading into the 2024 legislative session, Breedlove said he’s optimistic that Georgia can “stay on the offense” when it comes to recovery and recovery-adjacent issues.
“A process has begun through the Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission, where they meet year-round getting policy ideas from the public,” he said. “There will be a recommendation from that commission to the General Assembly … there’s every confidence that there will be new policy initiatives introduced at the end of this year for the January session.”
That type of headway isn't happening in every state, he noted. But in Georgia, Breedlove said certain recovery initiatives are even receiving support across the Republican/Democratic divide.
"That should be something that we in the recovery community should say thank you to all of those leaders for working in a bipartisan manner to keep these policy issues moving forward," he said. "And there's going to be some good policy."