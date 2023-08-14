Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor approved a conditional use application for a new, 315-foot-tall cell phone tower near Rydal at a public meeting on Aug. 9.
“Because this is similar to a utility,” Bartow County Zoning Administrator Richard Osborne said, “it is only heard by Commissioner Taylor.”
The proposed tower would be constructed roughly a half mile east of the intersection of Highway 140 and Highway 411.
“This would be on the north side of Highway 140, on a big tract of land,” Osborne continued. “The minimum application requirements have been met and staff has no objections.”
Representing the applicant at the public hearing was Mattaniah Jahn.
“Basically, it’s a single support structure, there’s no guide wires extending out from it,” Jahn said. “It just has iron works supporting it.”
The anchor tenant for the tower, Jahn said, will be T-Mobile.
“When you think of cellular coverage, you can think of it a lot like the lights over your head,” Jahn continued. “If you were to lower it down, that coverage area would get smaller … it’s the same challenge that we have on the cellular front."
Jahn said the tower location would be a “low volume traffic installation” due to automation.
“The rule of thumb is one trip per carrier per month,” Jahn said. “After T-Mobile comes on, the other three national carriers join. And then you could be looking at four pickup trucks pulling off the road there.”
A few attendees of the public meeting raised concerns about 5G technology.
“5G, particularly with T-Mobile, is the old television spectrum, the over the air television that we reuse,” Jahn said. “This is not new technology, it’s the same stuff that’s been around since we started having over the air television.”
Other attendees said they were opposed to the tower’s construction due to its possible impacts on property values.
“I would respectfully submit that what you’ve been given is hearsay,” Jahn told Taylor. “You don’t have any experts before you talking about property values and I would respectfully submit that those types of letters, basically, hold the premise that towers either cause radiation or are perceived to cause radiation, therefore we think property values will go down.”
One attendee even claimed the tower would represent a “national security risk,” arguing that the infrastructure itself could be owned by a non-American company.
In reality, Jahn said the owner of the tower would be Vertical Bridge — a company based out of Florida.
“They started off by basically taking over the radio towers that Clear Channel — which is a national radio [company] — owned,” Jahn stated. “They started off managing those and then they moved into the cellular business.”
Furthermore, Taylor said the land holders are far from foreign interests — indeed, he said the local family has owned the property where the tower would be constructed for generations.
“Vertical Bridge is leasing land from a Bartow County property owner,” Jahn said. “The carriers don’t own the physical tower directly, they take and have a company like Vertical Bridge where all they do is manage towers … it’s like how a commercial landlord might build a property to suit for a Dunkin’ Donuts or for an Arby’s.”
Before approving the application, Taylor told the audience that he wasn’t a big fan of obstructed views himself.
“Nobody wants them in their view shed but it’s now a necessity in our society today,” he said. “The thing about the radiation and all the safety features there is, the Federal Trade Commission won’t let us use that as far as a denial — if I did, it would just end up in court and we would lose.”