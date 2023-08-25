It’s an anecdotal observation many Bartow motorists have made over the last few years — post-COVID, for whatever reason, drivers simply do not seem to be as safe and cognizant of their surroundings while on the county’s roadways.
Cartersville-Bartow Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Tom Sills said one thing is for certain; since 2020, vehicular accidents have indeed been on an uptick in the community.
“The theory is that it’s attributed to, there had been — at one point — less traffic and some people naturally sped up more,” he said. “So speed to me is an indicator of the severity of the accidents that have been happening.”
Another variable to consider, he said, is simply the stress the pandemic — and its correlated impacts — have placed on drivers.
“Road rage incidents, for example, have increased,” he said.
As for opportunities to address general road safety in Bartow, Sills said the MPO has applied for funding for a countywide safety action plan.
“We will not hear back from that application process until later in the fall, I’m expecting early November,” Sills said. “With that study, we would ask the consultants to look at the crash history in the county and to focus on the top five or ten locations and come up with some sort of measures that we could use to address those — as well as recommend any development guidelines that we might want to implement to prevent creating new situations that could cause problems.”
The MPO, he said, has requested $300,000 for that safety action plan project.
“When you’re looking at the accident history, there are places like Grassdale Road and U.S. 41 that come to mind,” Sills said. “Cass-White at 411 comes to mind now — those and other intersections tend to have recurring concerns.”
In some cases, Sills said the local government would like to take some “proactive steps” at locations with high rates of vehicular accidents.
“So we’ll identifying those on a case by case basis,” he added. “I can start naming all sorts of intersections but I do want to leave it up to the consultants to use data to drive what needs to be done at these locations.”
Bartow County has employed quite a few different approaches to improve safety at intersections with long histories of automobile collisions over the last few years. Reduced conflict U-turn (RCUT) intersections were installed along Joe Frank Harris Parkway, while scores of roundabouts have been constructed all over the county — perhaps most notably near Cass High School and Hamilton Crossing Elementary.
“A lot of times the problem may be speed,” Sills said. “Anything that makes the driver feel like the road is getting more constricted and requires slower speed to navigate would be something we would refer to as a ‘traffic calming measure.’”
Sills said that chicanes — sometimes known as “induced curves” — are another possible safety solution for some roadways within Bartow.
Yet another potential remedy, Sills said, are “bold outs” — which are also commonly referred to as “curb extensions.”
“They can provide some pedestrian safety,” he said. “As it gets the pedestrian out from behind the parked cars along the streets so that oncoming traffic can see them and they can see the traffic.”
With more residential growth and economic developments coming to Bartow County, that means more and more people are destined to hit the local roadways.
The County, Sills said, definitely has that in mind as it pieces together its long-term course of action for improving safety throughout the Bartow road network.
“We are required every four years to update our transportation plan, we’re in the process of doing that now,” Sills said. “We’ll be having some opportunities for public input coming up in the next six to eight weeks.”
Those plans, Sills said, includes “a safety component that has to be addressed,” as well as “a freight component that has to be addressed.”
And as Sills notes, those two facets are closely intertwined as transportation issues.
“The conflicts between passenger vehicles and freight vehicles is always something you have to be mindful about,” he said. “But we actually have to explicitly address those two concerns in our next document.”