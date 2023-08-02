Ahead of the start of the new school year, a special called meeting of the Cartersville City School Board took place on July 31.
The relatively brief gathering included just one purchasing item — a $101,351.84 agreement with Bushnell, Florida’s Ernie Morris Enterprises, Inc. for new technology building office furniture.
"It will be coming from SPLOST and we'll use the TIPS contract that we utilize," said Cartersville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Marc Feuerbach. "The technology building will be, hopefully, ready in October — it's transitioning from where our Pre-K used to be and we're replacing furniture that's well over 20 years old, so we're definitely excited about that."
The remainder of the meeting pertained to personnel changes for the school system.
Among the resignations approved by board members included retiring social worker Paula Womack.
"And we certainly do regret that," said Cartersville City School Board President Kelley Dial.
Additional resignations approved at the July 31 meeting:
— Courtney Brackett, administrative assistant to the director of exceptional services; CHS parapro Riley Abernathy; CMS parapro Margaret Carter; and CES parapro David Lee.
Additional personnel certifications approved at the July 31 meeting:
— CMS teacher Brian Sullivan and occupational therapist Shannon Casola.
Additional personnel classifications approved at the July 31 meeting:
— Rhonda Lee Thacker, CES parapro; Francisca Banuelos, CHS attendance clerk; Hannah Ditzel, CMS parapro; Frank Parrinello, bus driver; and Donni Taylor, bus driver.
Additional promotions/transfers approved at the July 31 meeting:
— Mary Christina Hulsey, school nutrition assistant to CHS SPED parapro.