Officials with Bartow County’s and Cartersville’s school systems are responding to their students’ performance in the 2022-2023 Georgia Milestones assessments. The statewide results were released by the Georgia Department of Education July 28.
“The Bartow County School System continued to show growth in multiple areas on the Georgia Milestones Assessments,” BCSS Deputy Superintendent Dr. David Chiprany said. “We are encouraged by the increase in student achievement. The growth is a testament to the PLC process and each school’s collaborative effort in reaching all learners.”
Chiprany noted some categories, which showed the strongest gains from the past year — when comparing proficient and distinguished learners — include third grade ELA — Euharlee Elementary (+13), Hamilton Crossing Elementary (+15) and Pine Log Elementary (+12); fifth grade ELA — Emerson Elementary (+15); seventh grade ELA — Adairsville Middle (+11); and eighth grade ELA — Woodland Middle (+12).
“Hamilton Crossing Elementary School had the strongest gains from 2021-2022 with a 15% increase in student achievement, followed by Euharlee Elementary School (+13), and Pine Log Elementary School (+12),” Chiprany said. “Emerson Elementary School showed an impressive 15% increase in their percentage of fifth grade proficient and distinguished learners.
“… Adairsville Middle School had the strongest gain (+11) for seventh grade ELA and Woodland Middle had the strongest gain (+12) for eighth grade ELA. Notably, MRES and WMS saw increased student achievement in all tested grade levels for of the ELA assessment.”
Other improvements were seen in science and social studies.
“System Physical Science assessment scores were noticeably improved — System (+10), CMS (+5), RTMS (+12), WMS (+37),” Chiprany said. “System Biology assessment scores remained the same from 2021-2022 with the most significant gains at Adairsville High School (+12).
“While the system average remained the same, eighth grade Social Studies scores improved at two middle schools, CMS (+4), RTMS (+7). U.S. History EOC scores remained approximately the same as in 2021-2022.”
In reviewing the Georgia Milestones results, Chiprany credits improvements to BCSS’ “continual work within the PLC process.”
“Through our multi-tier systems of support, our teacher collaborative teams are focused on guaranteeing that every student increases their level of achievement,” he said. “As a results-oriented Professional Learning Community, our data drives our professional development training for our teachers and leaders. Utilizing our local and federal grant funds, we designed specific support to enhance our culture of literacy at all levels. This support included adding academic personnel to provide local and system literacy professional learning and content support.
“We attribute our growth in science to our PLC culture and integration of our STEM initiative. Most of our schools are locally STEM certified and participate in robotics. Through federal funds, we have expanded our opportunities through our media centers for our students to engage in hands-on STEM activities.”
Chiprany also highlighted testing areas, which saw negative improvement for BCSS.
“Both fourth and fifth grade ELA saw an overall decrease of 2% in the percentage of proficient and distinguished learners systemwide,” Chiprany said. “Fourth-graders at five of 12 schools and fifth-graders at seven of 12 schools had scores lower than in 2021-2022. Sixth grade ELA also saw an overall decrease of 1% in the percentage of proficient and distinguished learners systemwide. Sixth graders in three of four middle schools saw a minimal decline in achievement.
“Both fourth and fifth grade Math saw an overall decrease of 3% in the percentage of proficient and distinguished learners systemwide. Fourth graders at six of 12 schools and fifth graders at seven of 12 schools had lower scores than in 2021-2022. Systemwide, Algebra I scores decreased by 5%,” he said, referring to proficient learners. “This EOC will be retired and replaced for Winter 2023 due to the change in the GaDOE math standards for the 2023-2024 school year.”
DOE’s news release shared students take the “Georgia Milestones End of Grade (EOG) tests in grades three through eight, and Georgia Milestones End of Course (EOC) tests in identified high school courses.”
According to the release, “The 2022-2023 Georgia Milestones scores showed positive indicators in the area of early literacy — particularly given the critical importance of students’ ability to read by third grade. Third-grade English Language Arts (ELA) scores increased by three percentage points. The percentage of third-grade students reading on grade level or above increased from 64 to 66%.
“Most gains in the 2022-2023 Georgia Milestones scores occurred in ELA and mathematics and at the elementary and middle-school levels, while most declines occurred in science and social studies and at the high school level.”
At Cartersville City Schools, Floyd Braid —director of Strategic Initiatives and School Improvement — noted “students showed strong gains in many areas.”
“We track 100 data points that relate to the GMAS assessments, and we excelled in 82 of those 100,” he said. “This means that we outperformed all local districts, improved our posted scores over three years and outperformed several comparable school districts around the state.
“Our most significant gains were in fifth to eighth grade ELA and fourth to eighth grade Math, where students posted significant multiyear gains, with several double-digit increases,” Braid said, referring to figures, such as fifth and seventh grade Math increasing by 10% when compared to last year’s results in proficient and distinguished learners. “We posted slight decreases in fourth grade ELA. … We had decreases in our high school American Literature and Composition EOC scores, with the largest decreases in our U.S. History EOC scores.”
Cartersville High’s American Literature and Composition EOC scores dropped 10% in proficient and distinguished learners from the prior year.
With its release, GaDOE underscored the importance of childhood literacy, with State School Superintendent Richard Woods stating, “I am pleased to see continued evidence of Georgia’s academic recovery in this year’s Georgia Milestones results. Even for this year’s third graders, whose entire academic career has been impacted by the pandemic, we can see evidence of growth. It’s particularly encouraging to see increases in English Language Arts and literacy, especially in the early grades – given all we know about the importance of learning to read and then reading to learn by third grade. Of course, there is still work to do, and we will continue to invest in strategies to address lost learning opportunities.”
In looking at the local school system’s third grade End of Grade Assessment for Reading, the results show BCCS at 66.8% for grade level or above, with Emerson Elementary ranking the highest with 76.3% for percentage at grade level or above and Kingston Elementary having the highest percentage of below grade level with 42.1%
For CCS, the system/Cartersville Elementary posted results of 65.5% at grade level or above and 34.5% below grade level results for Grade 3 Reading.
“We look at several different metrics to determine student progress,” Braid said, sharing his thoughts regarding the third grade Reading results. “Our primary metric is how students performed on the NWEA MAP Growth assessment. This tool helps teachers determine what students are ready to learn and how much their proficiency grew over the school year.
“Fifty-one percent of our third graders met or exceeded their growth goals for the year. This is similar to this group's growth as second graders. As with all of our grade levels, we are constantly reviewing student proficiency and making instructional changes to meet the needs of our students.”
When the public sees the system’s below grade level results for Grade 3 Reading, Braid would like them to keep in mind various things.
“I would explain that GMAS test scores are just one metric we use to determine student success,” he said. “We take them seriously, but we focus most of our energy on the daily work with students. We will continue to leverage more effective and actionable data sets like NWEA MAP and daily teacher formative assessments that help us understand each student's abilities and help them build the skills and passion to become more proficient in all areas.”
While the EOG tests were conducted in April and May for both systems, BCSS and CCS administered the EOC assessments May 1 to 10, and in December 2022 and May, respectively. All of these assessments were completed online.
“The Bartow County School System uses the Georgia Milestones assessments as just one of the data points to measure student achievement,” Chiprany said. “This information will be analyzed along with student MAP scores, Acadience and Growth Measure data for a well-rounded assessment of student achievement within our school system.
“Multiple processes are in place at each school to address all academic achievement gaps. Orton-Gillingham training has been implemented, along with reading interventionists, learning support specialists and other academic support. Based on state and national trend data, it’s evident COVID impacted student achievement, but we minimized its effects due to our strong reopening plan and PLC process.”