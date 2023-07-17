Pedestrian improvements are planned throughout Bartow County — with municipalities taking wildly different approaches to potential sidewalk infrastructure and upgrades.
Tom Sills, transportation planner for the Cartersville-Bartow Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), noted that proposed projects in Emerson and along the Allatoona Gateway corridor both look to take advantage of federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding.
“The Allatoona corridor project is 0.9 miles long and it extends the Allatoona Resource Center north to New Hope Church Road and goes east out to Allatoona Elementary School,” Sills said. “It will provide continuous pedestrian access from the school down to the resource center and then beyond, because it connects with thee existing sidewalk we’ve already got in place up at Allatoona Gateway.”
That particular project has been in the works for years. The latest Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) figures estimate construction costs associated with the upgrades will run north of $1 million.
Per GDOT, previous preliminary engineering costs for the project were tabbed at $375,000, while right of way costs were tabbed at $880,000.
“There were a number of steps that project had to go through, from the awarding of the grant to the procurement of the consultant services,” he said, “to the design, to the acquisition of right of way and into the procurement of a contractor and construction — as well as the relocation of the utilities.”
Bids for the long-discussed improvements will open at the end of the month.
“We expect it to be an 18 to 24 month construction period,” Sills said.
The City of Emerson is also pursuing the same funding pot for its ambitious Highway 293 streetscaping project.
At a public meeting in June, Emerson City Manager Kevin McBurnett said the local government looks to pursue up to $5 million for the initiative.
“It includes the downtown core area of Emerson, to provide a gateway into LakePoint,” Sills said. “That will include the addition of sidewalks and some amenities to make it more attractive for pedestrian traffic — because right now they don’t have sidewalks — to make some improvements to several of the intersections along that section of Emerson and to provide some lighting and urban amenities for the corridor that are not now present.”
The City of Emerson and the Bartow County government have entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the proposed project.
“The way the Transportation Alternatives Program funding works is that you have to apply for each phase of the project,” Sills said. “They’ve got the funding to do the preliminary engineering.”
Realistically, Sills said the engineering portion of the project would likely take 12 to 18 months. Right of way acquisition, however, could take substantially longer — considering the number of parcels involved, Sills said that process could take upwards of three years to complete.
“I’m being real conservative with these numbers,” he said. “Actual construction itself could take two to three years.”
Several different sidewalk projects have been proposed within the jurisdiction of the City of Cartersville.
Right of way acquisition for pedestrian improvements along Grassdale Road are ongoing, with MPO documents indicating the project could go to bid as early as April 2024.
Per GDOT data, preliminary engineering for that 1.18-mile project is tabbed at $450,000, with right of way costs listed at nearly $1.9 million.
Sills said the City of Adairsville has also expressed interest in improving its pedestrian infrastructure.
“They’re actively looking at making some improvements there on Hall Station Park, there at the park,” he said. “Because they are seeing a lot of pedestrian activity as the park gets more and more utilized — there may be a few other areas they’d like to see something done … and we’re working with them to identify some opportunities.”
Sills noted that the MPO applied for Safe Streets and Roads for All grant funding earlier this month, which would go towards the development of a safety action plan for the entire county.
“We’ll be using that as a tool to identify the infrastructure needs and projects that we can implement with either the transportation funding or some other sources of funding,” he said. “I expect out of that safety study, there will be a number of locations that will be looked at for pedestrian enhancements.”
The grants will be awarded this fall.
“It may be February or March before we get somebody on board that actually starts the work,” Sills said. “We anticipate taking 18-24 months to do the plan.”
Assessing Bartow’s potential public transit options, Sills said that fixed route transportation doesn’t seem likely anytime soon.
“However, we are getting feelers put out with the manufacturing community to see what interests there may be in a commuter van pool operation,” he said. “We’re at the very beginning phases of that … we’ve had discussions with one and we hope to have a couple more discussions before the end of the month.”