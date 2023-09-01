Whenever you have to write about yourself, the threat of hyperbole is always there. Really, there’s nothing stopping me from turning this entire article into glowing, exaggerated hagiography — in a way, it almost feels like I’m penning my own obituary here.
But there are certain circumstances where you have no other choice — especially when you can’t find anybody else to write the dadgum story for you.
Might as well cut to the chase. Yes, the rumors you’ve heard are indeed true. After five and half years at The Daily Tribune — nearly two of which have been in a managing editor role — my time with the newspaper has come to an end.
I kinda’ figured it’d be easier on y’all if I told it to you in my own words. Besides, if I didn’t say something, you know all those dunderheads on Facebook would start making up stories about me, claiming I got fired for stealing too many rubber bands or something.
What I can tell you upfront is that this decision hasn’t been easy. Bartow County isn’t just a place where I work, it’s my hometown. I grew up here, I went to school here, I fell in love here. Not a lot of people can say that they actually DID go back home again, let alone run the local newspaper — the same one they grew up reading as a kid — in the process.
This community and this paper means a tremendous amount to me. Always has and always will. And saying goodbye pains me like you wouldn’t believe.
Like a lot of things in life, my entire tenure at the paper was a fluke. One day, I was looking through some online job listings as a larf and saw something I’ve never seen before (and probably never will see again) — a posting for a hybrid business AND crime reporter. As fate would have it, it was from The Tribune; a few emails later, and there I was standing inside the old brick building off Tennessee Street, talking to some Connecticut Yankee fella’ named Greenberg.
And the rest, they say, is history.
I genuinely didn’t expect to be at the paper this long. And never in a million years did I think I would ever be the managing editor of the thing. But life likes to throw you some curveballs, and thankfully, none of ‘em beaned me in the noggin too hard.
The paper, the industry of journalism and the world at large has changed tremendously in the last five years. I’ve worked under three different publishers and seen the newsroom shrink from eight people to two full-time reporters. There’s seven people working at the paper at the time I wrote this article and I can’t articulate just how hard those other six people have worked over the years to give you a product that’s been AS good as The Tribune.
What we’ve been able to do with a staff so small is nothing short of miraculous. And anybody who says you aren’t getting your money’s worth when you buy this paper clearly hasn’t been reading it.
Week in and week out, Marie “The Iron Woman” Nesmith and Randy “Is The Lens Cap Off This Time?” Parker take valuable time away from their families to provide this community with excellent, multifaceted multimedia coverage. And that’s to say nothing of the unsung work from William Bramlett, Amy Black, Susan Dodd and Daniel LaPorte behind the scenes. You may never see a byline from them, but without their dedication and hard work, there wouldn’t be a Daily Tribune.
I’ve worked a lot of places for a lot of different publications, organizations and colleges. And I can safely say that I’ve never been surrounded by a better professional team than the one I had working for this paper. And I’m going to miss all of them.
I don’t know what kind of impact I made on the community while I was here. Like any journalist worth a toot, I’m pretty sure a lot of people in Bartow County hate my guts. But at least they hate me for the RIGHT reasons — after all, truth tellers haven’t been the most popular people, historically.
But I don’t regret a single second here. Some of the best things I’ve ever written was right here in my own backyard — and I probably got more words spelled correctly than I got wrong, so there’s that, too.
It’s one of those head versus heart things, I guess. I’d love to spend the rest of my career in Bartow County, but some things are just plain unavoidable. At the end of the day, you’ve got to do what’s best for you, your future and most importantly, your family.
I guess I have to say at least one deep and profound thing before I call it quits, huh? Earlier this year, I interviewed a downright brilliant Bartow County resident by the name of Arthur Carter. He’s in his nineties and he’s seen the community go through more change than just about anybody walking around these days.
I asked him what he thought about Bartow’s future. And his answer has been stuck in my head for months now. He said that the community’s in good hands, but only IF reasonable people are in charge of the decision making.
“If you let low-down, selfish, mean-spirited folks take control,” he prophesied, “then everybody’s going to have a problem.”
That might be the truest thing anyone's said to me over the last five years. For this place that I love to thrive, people are going to have to stand up to the three-headed dragon of vindictiveness, greed and ignorance.
In other words, we’re going to have to be good neighbors to one another — which is something, sadly, that I cannot say is always the case in my hometown.
I’m not big on saying goodbyes. But I don’t plan on straying too far from all y’all, and you have my promise — one day, someday, if you really, really need me — that I’ll come back.
And who knows? When I do, you might just be voting for me ...