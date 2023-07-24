As Only in Cartersville Bartow Tourism’s new marketing and communications manager, Katlyn Southern is delighted to highlight her hometown’s numerous treasures. The Cartersville resident assumed her position with the destination marketing organization July 13.
“Only in Cartersville Bartow Tourism represents more than just a job opportunity to me — it's a chance to make a real difference in my community,” Southern said. “When I first saw the job listing for the marketing and communications manager position with Only in Cartersville Bartow, I was initially unsure if I should apply because I truly loved my previous job and the team at Lara J Designs.
“However, after learning more about the position, it felt like an opportunity I couldn't pass up. The required skills aligned perfectly with my expertise and represented the direction I wanted to take in my career.”
Southern graduated from Woodland High School in 2018. Then, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Minor in Marketing from the University of West Georgia in 2021.
“I’m genuinely passionate about helping Only in Cartersville Bartow Tourism thrive because I grew up here,” Southern said. “I know our community's immense potential, which sometimes goes unnoticed. Cartersville and Bartow County are true hidden gems, and I believe in showcasing their charm through my work.
“When I received the call with the good news the evening after my interview, I was overjoyed. I had a great feeling throughout the entire interview process, and it was incredibly exciting to receive the offer I was hoping for. I even had a trip scheduled to visit family in New York that weekend, and I couldn't wait to share the wonderful news with them. This opportunity means a lot to me, and I feel fortunate to be surrounded by a supportive network that encourages my growth and development.”
Prior to joining Only in Cartersville Bartow Tourism, Southern was the marketing and social media manager for The Village in Carrollton, then the project manager for Lara J Designs in Cartersville from September 2022 to July.
“Katlyn exceeded all expectations throughout the interview process, and we are beyond excited to welcome her to the team,” said Steven Schumacher, president of Only in Cartersville Bartow Tourism, in a news release. “Her strong background and diverse skill set will be invaluable as we continue to promote all that Cartersville/Bartow County has to offer visitors.”
Southern also is coming on board shortly after the organization’s rebranding. Only in Cartersville Bartow Tourism previously was known as the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“Many people have been asking about our new logo and name change,” Schumacher told The Daily Tribune News in June. “The name ‘Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau’ doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue and more people than you can imagine don’t know what a ‘CVB’ is or what it stands for. Many destinations have rebranded in the last decade with ‘Visit’ or ‘Explore’ or ‘Discover,’ and they all work well with explaining what it is they do as an organization.
“I was lucky enough to inherit the tail end of a cool campaign that brought the phrase ‘Only In’ to the table as a way to describe who we are and what we do for the city and county. With a quick refresh of that logo and the addition of Bartow in the name, we have moved forward with our new ‘Only in Cartersville Bartow Tourism’ as a way for us to better reflect this growing destination’s future and all that we have to offer.”
As Only in Cartersville Bartow Tourism’s marketing and communications manager, Southern’s role will entail many components.
“The most important thing I'll do is create and carry out plans to market the region and make it a top choice for tourists,” she said. “This means I'll work with local businesses, make interesting content and use different online platforms to get people interested in visiting.
“My main focus currently is on enhancing our social media presence, including setting up new accounts on platforms, like Threads and TikTok. Additionally, I'll be working on the development of a new website that highlights the charm of Cartersville and Bartow County. It's a project that everyone on the team is excited about.”