Two Adairsville Police Department (APD) officers, along with several Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Georgia State Patrol officers, were involved in a “shooting incident” near the intersection of State Route 140 and Interstate 75 on Aug. 8.
A press release from the APD indicates the incident occurred around 2 p.m.
“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was immediately summoned to the scene to begin the investigation, which is protocol,” APD representative Jason Kellett stated in a media release.
A subsequent press release from the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) indicates that a suspect “was involved in a crash, which ultimately ended in an exchange of gunfire with local and state law enforcement officers participating in the pursuit.”
Both the DPS and APD press releases defer further comments to the GBI.
GBI Office of Public and Government Affairs Director Nelly Miles, in an Aug. 9 media release, stated that several law enforcement agencies were alerted to a be on the lookout notice for Courtney Wilkerson.
The 43-year-old Calhoun man was suspected of shooting at employees inside the Mannington Mills flooring facility in Gordon County.
Wilkerson fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to the GBI.
“Wilkerson then drove to Adairsville, where Adairsville Police Department officers, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers spotted the truck and began to chase Wilkerson,” Miles indicated. “Wilkerson started shooting at the officers during the chase. On Highway 140 Northwest near I-75 in Adairsville, Georgia, Wilkerson ran into the rear of a Basic Ready Mix cement mixer, causing Wilkerson’s truck to careen into a vacant lot next to the BP gas station.”
Miles said Wilkerson then exited the vehicle and continued to open fire at law enforcement officers.
Miles indicates Wilkerson was “critically injured” by return fire.
“Wilkerson received immediate medical attention and was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital,” Miles stated. “He is in critical condition at this time.”
An independent GBI investigation is ongoing.
“Once complete, the case file will be given to the Bartow County district attorney’s office review,” Miles stated. “Per the district attorney’s office, no body camera or dash camera footage will be released until this case is adjudicated.”