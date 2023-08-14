A Cartersville Police Department (CPD) report indicates a taser was deployed — more than once — on an Alpharetta man during an arrest incident on Aug. 6.
Per Bartow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) records, 34-year-old Charles Benjamin Cook was charged with loitering and prowling and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer — two misdemeanor level offenses.
The arrest occurred during a “directed patrol” of the Park Ave. thrift store at 106 S. Tennessee St.
Officers spotted “a white male loitering on the side of the building near the loading dock of the business where a trailer is kept,” with a field case report describing the suspect as “unconscious … which created a concern for his safety.”
The individual was sleeping on the asphalt, with his head propped against a brick wall.
“The male was laying in a small puddle of saliva and appeared unresponsive,” the narrative reads. “The male admitted having consumed alcohol and after approximately 10 attempts to obtain his name, the male refused to provide me his full name and date of birth.”
After a backup officer arrived, the CPD indicates Cook attempted to flee from the scene on foot.
“I was able to stop the male from running away by escorting him to the ground by pinning his back and left shoulder while giving him loud verbal commands to place his hands behind his back,” the police report reads. “The male actively resisted by placing his hands under his chest area while refusing to comply with the verbal commands given.”
Cook, per CPD accounts, continued to wrestle with officers and ignore their commands.
Eventually, a stun gun was used on Cook — “which showed little to zero effect on the active resistance the male was displaying.”
An officer used a taser on Cook again, with the report indicating that it “appeared to cause minimal pain to the male.”
More units were called to the scene and Cook, eventually, was “zone handcuffed” by authorities.
The CPD write-up indicates that the interaction was recorded via a body-worn officer camera.
“Neither officers nor Mr. Cook received any injuries as a result of the struggle,” the report indicates.
“He was properly searched with no contraband found and transported to the Bartow County Jail in my assigned patrol vehicle, which is equipped with a safety screen that separates the officer form the arrestee,” the field case report reads. “Electronic warrants for Mr. Cook were requested and granted by the Honorable Judge Duncan Livsey from the magistrate court of Bartow County.”
Per BCSO data, Cook remained in pretrial detention at the local jail on Aug. 10. At that time, his bond amount was set at $3,000.