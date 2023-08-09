Tellus Science Museum has captured the overall title in the KidsOutAndAbout.com’s Top 20 Places to Take Kids in and Around Atlanta contest. This was the third time the Cartersville venue has won the online competition since 2020.
“For the past 22 years as publisher of KidsOutAndAbout.com, one of my missions has been to help build an audience for the institutions that promote STEM experiences in each community we serve,” Debra Ross said. “School learning is not sufficient to convey the hands-on engagement necessary to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and other builders of our future, so I am gratified to be able to connect Atlanta’s families with experiences, like those provided by Tellus Science Museum. And I’m particularly delighted that our readers affirmed their value by voting them into the top position in our Atlanta-area survey for the second year in a row.”
While Tellus has claimed the top prize in the past, the museum also won a second category this year. Tellus’ Bentley Planetarium was recognized in the STEM Education category.
“I was happy that out of a group of over 85 nominees, Tellus was voted No. 1,” said Karisa Zdanky, Tellus’ astronomy program manager. “This is also the first time that the Bentley Planetarium was named the Top STEM Educator, which is very heartening to hear that so many people are having a good time and bringing home knowledge from our shows. It means so much to us that our community truly appreciates Tellus and thinks of us as the No. 1 place they want to go.
“Thank you to everybody who voted for us. Your support means the world, knowing that you appreciate what we do helps us to be better for you.”
According to its website, KidsOutAndAbout.com strives “to provide parents with all of the information they need to help them and their kids get 'out and about' to fantastic opportunities for fun, education and cultural enrichment in our area.”
In addition to Tellus, the online contest winners included Georgia Aquarium, second; Zoo Atlanta, third; Billy Beez, fourth; Catch Air, fifth; Six Flags Over Georgia, six; Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, seventh; Chattahoochee Nature Center, eighth; Children’s Museum of Atlanta, ninth; Atlanta Braves, 10th; Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 11th; Urban Air Adventure Park, 12th; Fox Theatre, 13th; LEGOLAND Discovery Center, 14th; Atlanta Botanical Garden, 15th; Stars and Strikes, 16th; Wild Animal Safari, 17th; Cartersville’s Pettit Creek Farms, 18th; Six Flags White Water, 19th; and Treetop Quest, 20th.
“I was especially pleased to hear of our wins this year for a couple of reasons,” said Shelly Humble, Tellus’ director of marketing. “For one, this is the first year our Bentley Planetarium has won an award of this nature.
"We are the most visited planetarium in the country for a dome of our size and I don’t think most people realize that. A lot of planetariums aren’t open for business as regularly as ours is. We want ours to be as accessible as possible and to inspire future astronomers.”
The second reason, she shared is more personal.
“Since I am the person in charge of marketing at Tellus, one of my job duties is to bring awareness to the general public about these contests in hopes that they will cast their vote for us,” Humble said. “This particular year has been an extraordinarily busy one at Tellus, so I let this one slip by and didn’t promote it like I have in the past. Luckily, the Kids Out and About readers still voted us for the top spots.”
A program of Georgia Museums Inc., Tellus is an expansion of the former Weinman Mineral Museum. The venue, which is situated at 100 Tellus Drive, became a Smithsonian affiliate during its first year in 2009. Since opening, Tellus has welcomed nearly 2.7 million guests, with more than 201,000 people visiting in 2022.
Along with the planetarium, the 120,000-square-foot museum is comprised of four main exhibit spaces — Collins Family My Big Backyard, Millar Science in Motion, Weinman Mineral Gallery and the Fossil Gallery — a solar house, observatory and the outdoor Czahor Solar System Trail.
“I think when parents initially make the decision to visit Tellus with their children for the first time, they are persuaded by our children’s interactive exhibits, like Collins Family My Big Backyard, Gem Panning and Fossil Dig,” Humble said. “But, once they get here, they find that the children really have much deeper and more concentrated interests than they imagined. They get inspired about geology after seeing our rocks and minerals. They go home and notice their own surroundings and start picking up rocks and identifying them. Or they delve into paleontology, learning and studying about different species of dinosaurs.
“Occasionally, we’ll get the folks that wonder why you’d visit more than once if you saw everything the first time. There are lots of reasons. We have three special exhibit galleries that change exhibits a few times a year. We offer specialized workshops, lectures or other evening events. We have a variety of annual events that are usually free with museum admission and include children’s activities, special planetarium shows and some type of hands-on interactive experience.”
Echoing Zdanky’s comments, Humble also extended thanks to those who voted for Tellus in KidsOutAndAbout.com’s competition.
“The nominees for this particular contest were listed in alphabetical order,” she said. “Readers had to scroll by some pretty fantastic attractions to get to Tellus Science Museum, found near the bottom of the list. That means they intentionally selected Tellus as their favorite. They had a list to choose from and selected Tellus — not just that it was the first or only place they could think of. That’s incredible to me. The Atlanta area has so much to offer and I’ll never stop being impressed with being on the list with such reputable, fun and engaging attractions.
“Having Tellus Science Museum be a favorite place for families to bring their kids is confirming for our team that the hard work we put in every day is worth it. It’s also what gives us the fuel to step up year in and year out and improve what we do.”
For more information about Tellus and its events and programs, call 770-606-5700 or visit its Facebook page or website, http://tellusmuseum.org.
“It always makes me smile when I walk through the museum and see families fully engaged and having fun at Tellus,” Zdanky said. “One of my favorite daily moments is when children touch the coprolite at the end of our brontosaurus in the Great Hall. When they find out what coprolite really is and that they touched it, their reactions are always hilarious.
“I encourage everyone to bring the whole family to Tellus because there’s something for everyone. Kids tend to like the Collins Family My Big Backyard exhibit the best, and it was designed with them in mind. I hope that kids will go home with a new understanding of science; that we made something click for them while they were here.”