The new Mission Road Elementary School recently took a step closer to becoming a reality. On Aug. 23, MRES’ staff joined members of Carroll Daniel Construction and Bartow County School System’s executive cabinet and board of education for a topping out ceremony.
“A topping out ceremony is an age-old tradition where the last steel beam is raised into place, completing the building's structure, said Clint Terza, BCSS’ chief leadership and learning officer. “It marks a significant milestone in the construction of the new Mission Road Elementary School.
“During our ceremony at MRES, we were pleased to have Carroll Daniel Construction Project Manager Zach Nicholson speak about the work that has been completed thus far, and it was a special moment when staff at MRES signed the beam, along with the Bartow County Board of Education and executive cabinet.”
Terza shared the opportunity to celebrate the new structure’s progress in “this capacity was a notable moment” in his career. The ceremony also followed an ancient construction tradition, where a pair of branches were fixed to the beam’s sides.
“Seeing the well-wishes etched on the beam is yet another example of why our community is so unique and special,” he said.
Gearing up for an August 2024 opening, the 103,119-square-foot school will be able to hold about 800 students. The structure is significantly larger than the existing 65,678-square-foot building, which opened to students in 1985. Mission Road Elementary started the 2023-2024 school year with 39 teachers providing instruction to about 400 students.
On Nov. 7, a groundbreaking ceremony was conducted for the future structure, which is being constructed on the same property as the existing facility at 1100 Mission Road in Cartersville. The two-year construction project for the new school is expected to be complete July 2024.
“Carroll Daniel Construction continues to maintain the proposed building schedule presented to us during the bidding process,” Terza said. “Getting to this stage signifies that inclement weather has a smaller impact on construction delays. Barring limited construction delays means that this building will open in time for our teachers to design and create a wonderful learning environment and be ready to welcome back our students for the first day of the 2024-25 school year.”
The Bartow County Board of Education awarded the construction bid for the SPLOST-funded project to Carroll Daniel Construction for $32.1 million last summer. As the building continues to take shape, instruction still is being provided at the current structure, which will be demolished next summer.
“As Project Manager Zach Nicholson noted, all footings, slabs, precast concrete panels, steel columns, beams and decking are complete,” Terza said. “Crews are now focusing their efforts on installing the brick, exterior insulation finishing system, windows, roofing and more.
“Zach Nicholson has been such a wonderful person to work with throughout this project. He is very thoughtful to ensure that MRES principal Sherrie Hughes is communicated with on all aspects of the construction project. He goes above and beyond the ‘job’ in order to build relationships and provide a great experience for everyone involved.”
During the spring, Terza updated The Daily Tribune News on Mission Road Elementary’s progress. He shared, “It’s funny how you reflect back on where this whole thing started with conversations here at Central Office and talking about — at that time it was The Stiles bringing in like 500 homes. And that’s really what initiated us saying, ‘Oh wow, we may need to really look at Mission Road.’”
Like Terza, Hughes also was thrilled to attend the new school’s topping out ceremony.
“During the topping out ceremony, I was filled with so much pride and joy knowing that our little school is being honored in such a special way,” she said. “It is always nice to take a pause during times like this and really acknowledge the work that it takes to get to this point.
“It is amazing to see how much has been accomplished so far on the building. I cannot wait to see the finished product and look forward to all the wonderful memories that will be made in the new building.”
Embracing the opportunity to sign the final beam, Hughes placed the following message in black marker — “Pray a hedge of protection over our school!”
“Signing the final beam was so special,” she said. “By allowing our staff to sign the beam, our names will forever be part of the foundation of this school.
“As I signed the beam, I wrote that I pray for a hedge of protection over the school. I always want everyone who enters our building to know and feel that they are safe.”