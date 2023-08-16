Paperwork filed with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) earlier this month indicates that a developer has plans for a new trash transfer station at 1014 Highway 293, fairly close to the Bartow County and Cobb County line.
Per the development of regional impact (DRI) filing submitted by South Carolina-based Capital Waste Services, Inc., the applicant intends to modify an existing 16,000 square foot industrial building and repurpose it as an indoor facility.
“This is pretty basic in that they would not start from scratch on the property,” said Bartow County Zoning Administrator Richard Osborne. “It’s an existing building and they would remodel it and then the outside — just the site — has a lot of storage items right now … they would propose to clean up what’s there and if there’s some small, little outbuildings or something, they would demolish those and then have a more streamlined truck route within the property.”
Per the DRI, the current owner of the property is IBG Property Management, LLC.
The applicant intends to keep the tract, within unincorporated Bartow County, zoned as I-1 industrial.
The County government, however, would require the approval of a conditional use permit for the proposed project to move forward.
The DRI lists the estimated project completion time as 2025. The applicant suggests that the development would have a full buildout value in the $8 million to $10 million range, with annual local property tax revenues derived from the station tabbed at about $80,000.
Additional DRI data predicts the development would generate about 248 daily trips — including 28 morning peak trips and 30 evening peak trips.
“The majority of the truck traffic, they’re saying, would be on 293,” Osborne said. “What they’re trying to do with this proposal and this site is to consider the area of a mixture of uses — it’s a growing industrial area and them some other residential and commercial uses.”
The submission indicates the building site is currently on a septic system.
“The facility will provide detention, rate quality and runoff reduction by way of potential detention pond, bio-retention pond and water quality units,” the DCA application reads.
The same applicant previously proposed a similar use at a site along North Point Parkway in Acworth.
The conditional use permit request for that location was initially scheduled to go before the Bartow County Planning Commission earlier this year; the item, however, was pulled from consideration by the applicant.
“It’s a little different in the sense that area was in a business park that had enforced covenants and was near an area where it was transitional on one side to residential,” Osborne said of the proposed site in Acworth. “This area, it touches an old trailer park where, recently, all the trailers were demolished. So right now, it’s beside a vacant piece of property and it also backs up to the developing Allatoona Business Center.”
In addition to a zoning case, Osborne said the applicant would also have to file for a variance for setbacks.
“But they are willing to provide eight-foot-tall, solid fencing and plant Leyland cyprus or similar screening trees,” Osborne said.
Osborne said the proposed development does not look like it will have much impact on the existing infrastructure in the area.
“Because it’s an older site with an old building and existing driveways on Highway 293 and Kelli Clark Court, everything in terms of site assessment will be reviewed from engineering, fire and the building officials for needed upgrades,” he added. “Even though they have proposed to go into an existing building, they would need civil plans for how they would need to change the site and the access points to meet today’s standards — and they would need building plans for the remodeling and possible addition work to fully integrate the building to their use.”
The request is slated to be heard by the Bartow County Planning Commission at 6 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center, at 135 West Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.
Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor is set to accept or reject the planning commission’s recommendations on the matter at a public meeting to be held at the same location at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4.