The Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services Department gave updates on two residential structure fires from earlier this month in an Aug. 28 press release.
The first pertained to a mobile home fire at 937 Euharlee Road Southwest.
Per the press release, emergency responders were called to the location around 11:56 p.m. on Aug. 25.
“The caller advised that there was a fire in one of the bedrooms and everyone was out,” the release indicates. “BCFES crews arrived on scene to find a mobile home with light smoke showing.”
Firefighters were able to safely extinguish the blaze.
“The cause of the fire was deemed accidental,” the release states. “The home received minor damage with no injuries reported.”
A fire at 89 Spruce Lane was more severe. BCFES personnel were called to that location shortly before noon on Aug. 27.
“The caller advised that there was a house on fire and that smoke and flames could be seen through the trees,” the report reads. “BCFES crews arrived on scene to find a RV, dump truck and mobile home with heavy smoke and flames showing.”
Although no injuries were reported in the blaze, the BCFES indicates that both the RV and the mobile home were total losses.
“After crews were able to extinguish the fire, a fire investigator was called to the scene,” the release reads. “The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”