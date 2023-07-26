Known for his philanthropic spirit, Greg Anderson continues to serve as a source of inspiration for those connected with the United Way of Bartow County. Around eight months after his passing, the nonprofit’s supporters will pay tribute to his contributions through the inaugural Greg Anderson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament.
“Greg had a passion for the whole community, I believe that's why United Way was such a great fit for him,” said Brenda Morehouse, president of the United Way of Bartow County. “It gave him an opportunity to serve his community in many ways. Whether it was helping the youth at Advocates for Children, helping to raise money to end homelessness, helping those with basic needs or giving children help with free books, Greg loved doing all of it.”
Anderson — the former director of Cartersville Parks and Recreation Department — died Dec. 9 at the age of 65 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He also was a fixture at the United Way, serving on its board for 18 years and winning the nonprofit’s Matthew D. Hill Volunteer of the Year Award in 2019.
“Greg was a longtime leader at our local United Way,” Morehouse said. “He loved running the United Way campaigns for the city of Cartersville and volunteering for the events. As long as he was working at the city, this is the role he wanted to take on and it led him to teach others on how to be successful representing United Way, the Bartow County community and your current employer.
“Greg was a philanthropist by nature, he was always seeking to improve the welfare of others. This came natural to him and helped others be comfortable in their role. This helped to make a successful, powerful and impactful board for our local United Way. He is greatly missed and we think of him often.”
Set for Aug. 19, the benefit will take place at the Deerfield Disc Golf Park, 17 Pine Grove Road in Cartersville.
“United Way wanted to carry on Greg's legacy by honoring him in a way that would make him proud,” Morehouse said. “Disc golf is becoming very popular and the Cartersville City Parks and Recreation Department has a disc golf course called Deerfield Disc Golf Course. They have been so amazing in helping us with so much over the years and also want to help honor Greg.”
With this in mind, the benefit’s proceeds will go toward helping first- through 12th-graders — who need financial assistance — participate in the Cartersville Parks and Recreation Department’s programs.
“We know that there are a lot of students who cannot afford to participate in sports due to the increase in the costs of living,” Morehouse said. “The city has programs that offer help for these students but we know that more can be done if more monetary donations are made.
“All of the proceeds will go to helping students with financial grants to be able to participate in different sports and programs. I know how passionate Greg was about our young community members and think he would be very proud to have been a part of this event. That was why we knew it was the right thing to do naming the event in his honor.”
Anderson retired from the city of Cartersville in January 2019, following nearly 38 years of service.
A member of the Georgia Recreation and Park Association for 39 years, he was named to the GRPA Athletic Committee from 1982 to 1991; elected 5th District GRPA vice commissioner from 1986 to 1989; and captured the GRPA 5th District Distinguished Professional of the Year in 2004 and GRPA Distinguished Administrator of the Year in 2012. During his tenure as director, the CPRD won various GRPA awards, including 5th District Agency of the Year in 2008, and Class A Agency of the Year in 2010 and 2012.
Under his leadership, the city’s park acreage increased from about 155 acres to more than 655; Sam Smith Park, Cartersville Soccer Complex, Pine Mountain Recreation Area, Leake Mounds Canoe/Kayak Launch and North Towne Park were established; Cartersville’s trail system expanded from 4.3 miles to 18.26 miles; and the CPRD was awarded more than $2.3 million in grant funding from 2000 to 2018. In honor of his service, the city of Cartersville officially renamed Pine Mountain trail system Oct. 21 to the Greg Anderson Trail System at Pine Mountain.
“I was lucky enough to know Greg,” said Steve Roberts, who became the director of the Cartersville Parks and Recreation Department April 17. "He was a true pillar of the community. He volunteered and served on so many boards and contributed to the community in so many ways. To serve one community for 38 years is a tribute to his passion for Cartersville.”
Along with receiving assistance by FlyRite Disc Golf, the United Way’s event will be sponsored in part by the city of Cartersville and the Cartersville Parks and Recreation Department.
“This was already in the process of moving forward when I arrived in April,” Roberts said. “I believe any event that honors Greg Anderson and at the same time raises money to benefit the youth of Cartersville is more than a fitting tribute to him.
“Knowing Greg, he would be very humble and appreciative. Our department wanted to be a part because it helps our youth be able to participate in programs without parents having to stress over how they are going to pay. It is such a worthy cause.”
In referencing the event’s purpose, Roberts underscored the importance of helping youth in need participate in CPRD’s summer and year-round programs.
“We offer camps and programs year-round for the youth of Cartersville,” he said. “Those programs do have costs that we must recoup through revenues. This allows families to be able to get help to pay for that programming. We never want any child not to be able to participate in any program over money. We will always find a way for everyone to participate. This is one of those avenues for the department to make that happen.
“In the words of Greg Anderson, ‘If it is for the kids, we should do it.’ I think that says it all.”
Ongoing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the disc golf tournament will feature two flights for competitors to participate. Fees, additional information and registration details can be obtained online at https://www.discgolfscene.com by searching “The Greg Anderson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament.”
“I encourage all of the disc golf community to participate in this event,” Morehouse said. “Not only is it going to be an amazing amount of fun but it is also a way to support their fellow community members. The players will get a gift bag, memory event marker disc with the event logo, a T-shirt, an ice cream [from] Mister Softee and a $10 coupon for lunch to The Sloppy Skillet, which will be on site from 11 to 5.
“We want to thank the city of Cartersville, the Cartersville Parks and Recreation Department and FlyRite Disc Golf for supporting this event and helping us honor Greg Anderson. We also want to thank our current and potential sponsors.”
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, which range from $250 to $3,000, businesses need to visit www.bartowliveunited.org, contact United Way of Bartow County at 770-386-1677 or call Morehouse at 678-438-2451.
Like Morehouse and Roberts, Nolan David Rodack — FlyRite Disc Golf’s founder and CEO — is thrilled to help this inaugural benefit take flight.
“I believe this tournament is an excellent chance to showcase not only the community's love for all the work Greg put into the park systems in this area, but also the growth of outdoor activities found by both residents and guests to Cartersville,” he said. “As far as my role in this event, I am in charge of putting the tournament together and setting up registration with the help of United Way's Brenda Morehouse. We at FlyRite Disc Golf decided to support this event because of both the impact Greg had on the city as a whole and to have the opportunity to work alongside such a caring nonprofit as United Way.”
As the benefit nears, Rodack urges area residents to sign up for the disc golf tournament.
“We believe by encouraging the local disc golf community and others to participate, the disc golf community can continue to thrive in a local scene that has grown exponentially in recent years,” he said. “The disc golf community is truly the best community I have encountered in my life and I have been nothing but privileged to meet and welcome such wonderful newcomers from all around to this little slice of heaven we have got going on in Cartersville.
“I also thought this would be a great benefit because of what Greg has been quoted on, which is ‘if it was good for kids, it was worth doing.’ And I personally think the sport is a wonderful one to help grow with families and our future generations.”