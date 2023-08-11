While Taylor Greene, Heaven Harris, Brooke Nichols and Cade Roberts may possess a wide array of experience levels and specialties, the educators are delighted to be embracing one of their commonalities.
The four adults are among 181 additions to the local school districts. For the 2023-2024 school year, Bartow County School System ushered in 142 new educators to its team and Cartersville City Schools, 39.
“We welcomed a varied group of educators into our district this year with some of them marking many years in the profession while others are just beginning their career,” CCS Assistant Superintendent Andre Weaver said. “Cartersville Primary School hired the most teachers and the highest number of first-time teachers.
“An area we find encouraging is the number of alumni who pursue employment with us. This year of the 39 new educators, 20% of them are alumni and three students graduated from Cartersville High School when our current superintendent, Dr. Marc Feuerbach, was principal.”
In reviewing BCSS’ records, Chief Human Resources Officer Macy Defnall reported 32% of the 142 new hires are entering the teaching profession and 68% are veteran educators.
“Their backgrounds vary from true first-year teachers to veteran teachers from counties across Georgia, our regional area and out-of-state educators that have relocated to our community,” she said. “Qualifications and backgrounds reflect a diverse collection of educators that have specialties in technology, exceptional education, reading and math specialists, counseling and academic excellence.”
Returning Home
With classes in full swing, Greene and Roberts are excited to work at their old stomping grounds.
“Adairsville is home to me,” said Greene, a third grade ELA — English Language Arts — teacher at Adairsville Elementary. “I, along with several other family members, attended Adairsville Elementary, Middle and High schools. I had so many teachers and administrators that helped me during a tragic time in my life when I lost my brother, Lance Cpl. Seth Sharp in 2009.”
A member of the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, Sharp was killed in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom July 2, 2009.
“I distinctly remember my principal at the time, Ms. Zarefoss, asking my parents if she could come get me for the day during that summer to take me to do something that summer when she knew I was struggling,” Greene said. “That let me know that my teachers did not see me as just a student they needed to teach, they looked beyond that.
“I had so many teachers that made a lasting impact on me and my life that I still remember to this day. I want to be that person for my students. I hope that my students not only learn the standards that I need to teach them as third graders, but I hope they learn real life skills they can apply outside of my classroom.”
Greene graduated from Adairsville High in 2017, then earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Dalton State College in 2021 and a master’s degree in Elementary Education from Piedmont University in 2022.
“As a student athlete, we had the opportunities to go to our elementary feeder schools to help with car riders, pep rallies and other activities,” Greene said about attending Adairsville High. “My senior year, I was one of the student athletes that was selected to help lead a pep rally for Adairsville Elementary. I got to see so many teachers that helped pour into me and shape the person that I am today.
“As I was leading the pep rally, I was in awe of how the kids listened to me and how they watched my every move. I was always told that younger children look up to high school student athletes, but I never truly understood that until that moment. I knew right then that I wanted to truly impact their lives not only by doing what’s right but by teaching them in all academic aspects.”
Now 24, the Adairsville resident started her education career in 2021 as a first grade teacher at Belwood Elementary in Gordon County.
“I would say that the part I enjoy the most about being an educator is seeing the light in a student’s mind turn on when they begin to understand something,” Greene said. “For example, I had a student who had a hard time with reading and that was largely due to their confidence in themselves.
“After constant positive reinforcement and reminders that they were smarter than they think and capable of anything they put their mind to, they began reading way beyond where they began at. That feeling of knowing I helped them find their confidence and helped turn that light on in a sense, this [is] my reason why.”
Like Greene, Roberts, 23, also is thrilled to assume his new role at his alma mater. He is embarking on his career in education this year as a science teacher at Cartersville High School.
“My interest in science blossomed as a natural byproduct of my often annoying levels of curiosity; a curious state of mind I believe is one of the most important parts of human experience and one that I actively seek to instill in students,” Roberts said. “Many of the teachers at Cartersville helped me foster this curiosity, Mrs. Archer, Mrs. Stone, Mrs. Templeton and Mr. Putnam spring to mind to name a few. I have always appreciated their patience as I understand I was probably a handful at times with a near-endless amount of questions at the ready.”
After graduating from CHS in 2018, he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Computational Math and a minor in Physics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2021. While Roberts comes from a “family of teachers,” he shared “it is far from the driving force” behind his desire to enter the education field.
“I think that everyone who loves to learn only for the sake of learning is in some way destined to be a teacher,” Roberts said. “The passion is derived from the desire to share in the joy of learning, expanding your capacity for experience and your individual potential.
“I am excited to work alongside my mom,” he said, adding his mother, Leah Roberts, is a literature teacher at CHS. “She has been able to answer many, many of my questions and has already proved to be a valuable resource for teaching advice. Not only is she a fantastic teacher but a wonderful mom too and I love her very much.”
Currently residing in Kennesaw, Roberts plans to relocate to Cartersville in November.
“I wanted a job at Cartersville High because of how well and authentically it is run,” he said. “Never have I witnessed so many people in the administration of any business who so obviously have their priorities in the right place as they do in the Cartersville school system.
“Being an educator in the community that raised me means being able to give back not only what was given to me, but contribute a part of myself to that community as well. I hope students walk away from my class more curious and more excited about life.”
Fresh Faces
While Greene and Roberts may be familiar faces to some, Harris and Nichols are new to the Cartersville/Bartow County area.
Previously an ELA teacher at Ashworth Middle School in Calhoun, Harris followed her heart to switch positions and now is the library media specialist at Cartersville Elementary.
“I am most excited about getting to know our students and helping each of them find books they can get lost in,” Harris said. “I am excited about seeing students enjoying the benefits that the flexile seating allows.
“I think the fact that I am coming from an ELA classroom is going to be very beneficial for this position. I am looking forward to utilizing reading, develop strategies to help struggling readers and draw upon different sources to make reading more enjoyable. Through instructional technology, I hope to make learning more accessible, fun and interactive. The students coming through our school are 21st century learners, and it is my desire to collaborate with classroom teachers to make sure they are experiencing a 21st century learning environment.”
Harris’ passion for reading was sparked during her early years. She noted her favorite book from her youth, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” created her “love for a good plot twist.”
“I have always loved reading and it has always been my favorite pastime,” Harris, 29, said. “My mom and stepdad are avid readers, so I spent a lot of time in bookstores and public libraries as a child.
“I have always loved getting lost in a book. I am a firm believer that books can take you to places and worlds you would never be able to travel to on your own — plus you don't even have to leave your seat. Let's just say that the school librarians knew my name within the first few days of school.”
Harris graduated from Gordon Central High in 2012, then earned a Bachelor of Education in Middle Grades Education with a focus in Reading and Social Studies from Georgia Southern University in 2016. She returned to school to receive a Master of Education in Instructional Technology and School Library Media from Georgia Southern University in 2023.
“One of my goals as an ELA teacher was to instill a love of reading in my students,” Harris said. “The highlight of my day was always discussing books with my students. I especially loved helping my students find the ‘perfect’ book. I realized that this was something I wanted to do on a larger scale, so I went back to school to get my master's in School Library Media.
“As a library media specialist, I will have a variety of responsibilities. I will be responsible for both growing and maintaining our media collection, ensuring that it is both diverse and current. It will also be my duty to guide and assist staff and students in the use of new technologies.”
Sharing everyone continues to be “very warm and welcoming,” Harris said she is excited to join the Canes community.
Recently moving from Michigan, Nichols is serving as a deaf and hard of hearing teacher for the Bartow County School System.
“I always knew that I wanted to work with kids growing up,” she said. “Originally, I wanted to become a speech language pathologist with the end goal of working in the school system in some capacity. I, myself, had to attend speech therapy in my early years to correct some articulation errors and I have only fond memories of my time in speech. I wanted to provide the same positive experience to future generations.”
During her undergraduate studies at Northern Michigan University, Nichols said her interests transitioned from pursuing a career in speech pathology to pediatric audiology.
“I love that I can use my education and unique professional experience to make a difference in the lives of these amazing students,” she said. “Being a deaf and hard of hearing educational professional is such a rewarding experience and I am honored to be an advocate for students at such an instrumental time in their lives.”
Nichols started her professional career working as an itinerant teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing for the Manitowoc Public School District in Wisconsin from January 2018 to June 2020. Later she served as a virtual teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing — contracted professional — in Michigan from August 2020 to May 2021 then a teacher consultant for the deaf and hard of hearing for the Ingham Intermediate School District in Michigan from March 2021 to June 2023.
“I love that every day is different, and I get to work with a variety of students each day,” Nichols said. “I may start my day working with an 11th grade student who is working on transition-based skills and then go on to end my day with a pre-K student working on vocabulary acquisition. One thing that I’ve learned throughout my years of experience is that educating others is the key to promoting student success.
“Not only do I need to educate my students themselves, but I also need to ensure staff understand the implications a hearing loss may have on a student’s academic/functional performance and the data-driven reasoning behind the support they need. Working closely with families on strategies they can implement at home is crucial for carryover of new skills as well. I’ve observed more positive outcomes for students with hearing loss as a result of frequent collaboration and teamwork more than anything.”
In her role, Nichols travels to 13 BCSS buildings. Along with 23 students receiving consultative and/or direct services, she also helps manage hearing assistive technology for five youth with 504 plans. Her students range from pre-K youth to seniors in high school, but the majority of those she serves are in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade.
“I have students with varying degrees of hearing loss that pose their own individual challenges for each student,” Nichols said. “I have students who communicate using listening and spoken language with the assistance of hearing aids and cochlear implants. I also have students who are profoundly deaf and do not benefit as much from amplification and utilize American Sign Language as their primary mode of communication.
“I have the privilege to work with four amazing full-time sign language interpreters that are assigned to these students to ensure they have equal communication access throughout the school day. Interpreters are a valuable asset for our students, and they are integral members of a student’s educational team.”
For Nichols, helping students with hearing loss reach their full potential is filled with memorable experiences.
“There is nothing more rewarding than seeing a student finally have that ‘aha’ moment when they master a targeted skill,” Nichols, 29, said. “Phonological awareness, figurative language, vocabulary acquisition and communication in general can be particularly difficult areas for students who are deaf and hard of hearing.
“You definitely have all the feel-good emotions when you see a student get excited that they finally understood what their friend meant when they said to ‘break a leg’ before their big presentation. There are no words to describe what it feels like to witness a student who went from having no language, unable to communicate, to being able to tell you what they did last weekend in great detail. Makes all the hard work worth it.”