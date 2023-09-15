The Woodland Lady Wildcats accomplished something no other softball team in Region 7-AAAAA has done.
They handed the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes their first region loss.
Trailing 4-2, Woodland put the game away in the fourth inning with a four-run explosion to clinch the 6-4 victory.
Woodland snapped Cartersville’s four-game winning streak and improved to 12-6 overall and 4-4 in region action.
Cartersville was in first place in the league heading into the contest but dropped to 10-5 overall and 7-1 in region play.
Woodland benefitted from two unearned runs en route to the victory.
Cartersville opened the contest with a run in the first inning. Woodland took its first lead of the game by pushing two runs across the plate in the top of the third.
The Purple Hurricanes tied the contest at 2-all in the bottom of the third. Cartersville took its last lead of the game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The momentum quickly shifted back to the Lady Wildcats with their big offensive inning in the top of the fifth to round out the scoring. Woodland picked up six hits and had strong support from the top of its order.
Lead-off hitter Alana Carnes was 2-for-3 and Jordan Hammonds was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Cartersville was led by lead-off hitter Jordan Bishop. Bishop drove in two runs. Kennedy Crenshaw also had an RBI. The Purple Hurricanes scored on three unearned runs.
Haley Collum picked up the win from the pitching circle. Cartersville’s Zoie Shiflett went the distance and struck out three.
Cartersville returned to action against Cass on Thursday. Woodland played at Dalton on Thursday.
Cass: After dropping four games in a row, the Cass Lady Colonels got back on the winning track Tuesday afternoon with an 11-1 blowout victory over Hiram in Region 7-AAAAA.
Cass struck early with five runs in the top of the first. The Lady Colonels added five runs in the third and one in the fourth.
Hiram pushed its only run of the game across the board in the top of the third as the game ended after five innings by the mercy rule.
Cass outhit Hiram 12-3 and took advantage of three errors. Eight players in the Cass lineup finished with at least one hit.
Emma Gibson picked up the win from the pitching circle, striking out three.
Cayce Brown led the offense with three hits and two RBIs. Payton Mize and Autumn Smith had two hits each from the bottom part of the line up. Smith also knocked in three runs.
Brown and Smith also doubled. Braelyn Franklin tripled from the lead off spot.
Adairsville: The Lady Tigers dropped to 2-12 overall and 1-7 in Region 6-AAA after losing to Gordon Lee 12-0.
The Lady Tigers fell behind 8-0 after four innings, and surrendered the fifth and final run of the game in the fourth, and the contest ended by the mercy rule.
Adairsville finished with just two hits. Taylor Evans doubled and Brie Patterson had the other hit for the Lady Tigers.
Adairsville returned to action on Thursday against Coahulla Creek in region action.