Youth Explosion of Bartow County will return to Cartersville Aug. 5 to help students “accomplish their dreams.” The complimentary event will offer workshops from noon to 4 p.m., followed by a festival from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Summer Hill Complex, 129 Aubrey St.
“In 2009, I saw a great need in our community related to the disconnect with our youth,” said Randy Livsey, pastor of Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and the founder of Youth Explosion of Bartow County. “The Lord gave me a vision to connect our youth by exposing them to resources they need that would provide them with the tools to make better choices as it relates to their future.
"Having a passion for the welfare of our youth, I called together a group of individuals whose common goal is to support and encourage the youth to excel in all that they do. It began as a city event in Kingston, Georgia, where I pastored my first church/New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church; the first communitywide event was held at the Summer Hill Complex in Cartersville.”
He shared the mission of Youth Explosion of Bartow County is to “affect the lives of the youth of our community in a positive way by guiding them through knowledge, Christian ethics and perseverance so they will have a brighter future.”
Over the years, Youth Explosion of Bartow County became a nonprofit, which is bolstered financially by an annual golf tournament.
“Our class sessions are more intentional with a focus on relevancy to the challenges of today’s youth,” Livsey said. “It is very rewarding to see the youth who attended every year and have now graduated from high school and college and come back to volunteer.
“Our college graduates have transitioned from attendees to session presenters to share their college experience and expertise in their career choice. From that, I see the impact that this organization has made on the lives of youth.”
The theme of this year’s event is “YOU MATTER,” an acronym for Youth Overcoming Underestimation Making Attempts To Teach Educate Restore.
According to www.eventbrite.com, “This dynamic event is four hours of interactive sessions for all youth 5-22 with age specific content for the various groups. This event will inspire youth to see their worth, and challenge them to reach their full potential. Sessions also provided for parents to help navigate in these challenging times.”
To register for the free event in advance, those interested need to visit the “Youth Explosion of Bartow 2023 - YOU MATTER!” page on www.eventbrite.com. Individuals also can sign up the day of the event at 11 a.m.
“The event is comprised of class sessions by grade level and a festival with food, music, game truck, water slide, photo booth, competitive games,” Livsey said. “Students are given tickets after each workshop they attend to be entered into a drawing for prizes.”
The educational sessions will feature various topics, including Stranger Danger, Dear S.E.L.F., Suicide Prevention, Broadcasting Your Future, CPR, Believe in You, Self-Respect, School Behavior and Effects of Social Media. As Livsey noted, they will be divided into grade level — kindergarten and first grade; second and third grade; fourth to sixth grade; seventh to ninth grade; 10th grade through college; and workshops tailored to parents.
“The event is geared toward educating children and parents to make them aware of current issues they may be confronted with in life and provide solutions,” Livsey said. “My hope is that they will gain a wealth of information to help them accomplish their dreams and avoid any pitfalls that they may encounter.”
For more information about the upcoming Youth Explosion, call 770-548-8887.