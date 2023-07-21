Adam Dewayne Chappell, age 36, of Cartersville, Georgia, passed away July 16, 2023.
Adam was born Dec. 28, 1986, to Winard (Dale) Chappell and Tammy McIntyre Chappell of Cartersville, Georgia.
Adam is survived by three beautiful children; Noah Chappell, his mother Dana Chappell; Savannah, Malachi and their mother, Sara Wheeling; one stepbrother, Jason Chappell; grandparents, Frances Wolf and the late William McIntyre; and the late Jesse Lee and Faye Chappell of Taylorsville.
Floral arrangements will be sent to the graveside.
The service will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 24.