Carolyn “Darlene” Adair, age 66, of Cartersville, GA., passed away on Thursday, Augusts 3, 2023. She was born in Dallas, GA., on June 27, 1957, to Clayton John Griffith and Mary “Helen” Hurley Denson.
Darlene is preceded in death by her husband, James “Edward” Adair; parents Clayton Griffith and Helen Denson; sisters, Brenda Elsberry and Charlotte Priest. She is survived by her children, Keshia (Shannon) Hall, Blake Adair; grandchildren, Logan Hall, Lane Hall, Laya Hall, Liam Hall, Ethan Adair; sister, Patricia (Woody) Mancil; brother, Michael Griffith; and several nieces and nephews.
Darlene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her Lord and Savior. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home with Rev. Troy Hall officiating. The interment will follow at Peaceful Meadows Memorial Cemetery in Dallas, GA., with Lane Hall, Liam Hall, Ethan Adair, Derrick Jacobs, Michael Griffith and Jereme Kent serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave online condolences for the family.