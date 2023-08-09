Christopher L. Cloud, 56, of Calhoun, GA, passed away on August 7th, 2023, from declining health.
He was born on January 3rd, 1967, in Lakeland, FL. Christopher is survived by his parents, Rocky Cloud and Sandra Strader, two daughters, Felicia and Cheyenne Cloud, one grandson, Dawson Lavallee, a former spouse, Melissa Webb, and a significant partner, Wilma Miller.
In addition, he leaves behind three brothers, Larry Jr., David, and Phillip Cloud, son-in-law, Dustin Lavallee, brother-in-law, Michael Vaught, and sisters-in-law, Luzvi Cloud, and Shaleisa Abbernathy.
Aside from his love for fishing and hunting, he was the area's most talented machinist for 38 years, serving shops such as Rocky's Machining & Fabrication of Calhoun and Southern Machining & Fabrication of Cartersville, Ga. Christopher remained the life of the party anywhere he went and was sure to put a smile on everyone's face.
He was exceptionally great with children and had such an outgoing spirit leaving anyone around him feeling welcomed and included.
Christopher's family will host a celebration of life on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 3:00pm.
The service will be conducted at the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home, located in Calhoun, GA.
Family and friends will gather an hour before the service at 2:00pm. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com