Curtis W. Boone, Jr. of Dallas, Georgia, went home to be with our Lord on July 28, 2023.
Curtis was born on December 26, 1941, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Bertha (Parker) Boone and Curtis W. Boone Sr.
Curtis was in the Jr ROTC at West Fulton High School and attended Georgia Military Academy (GMA).
Curtis joined the Army when he was 17 years old. He met the love of his life (Jean Stout Boone) when he was 16 years old.
Curtis and Jean married on April 29, 1961, and they recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. Curtis had many accomplishments in his life, he began work at the age of 14 learning to operate heavy equipment while doing landscaping and grading, military career, Union Pipeline and business owner of his trucking company. Curtis and his family traveled the USA in his tractor-trailers.
His latest accomplishment was making families and children happy as Santa Claus.
Curtis was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He always had words of encouragement and great stories to tell. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He will be greatly missed by so many. Curtis last tasty treat was his two favorite foods, a chili dog and a strawberry milkshake.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents Curtis W. Boone Sr. and Bertha (Parker) Boone, in-laws R. Clyde (Shorty) Stout and Phyllis (Fritts) Stout-Harris.
Curtis is survived by his loving wife Jean (Stout) Boone, son Richard C. Boone Sr. (Angela), daughter Danielle Boone (Lisa Dobry) grandchildren Richard C. Boone Jr.(Victoria), and Griffin T. Henson, brother Rev. John Boone (Sherrill).