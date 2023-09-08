Davis Shaw May, Sr., age 85, of Federal Way, WA, died September 4, 2023. Born in Cartersville, GA, he attended Cartersville High School; then went on to earn a BS in Chemical Engineering from Johns Hopkins; where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Pi. He served in the US Army achieving the rank of first lieutenant. He was a Chemical Engineer with Union Carbide for 30+ years and finished his professional career with Rhône-Poulenc. In his retirement he worked for Fred Meyer in the Garden Center. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce R. May; daughter, Melanie R. May; son, Davis S. May, Jr.; daughter, Caroline E. May; granddaughter, Cara Frey; grandson, Tyler Overstreet; great-grandson, Rowan Frey. No services are planned at this time.