Obit - Davis S. May Sr.

Davis Shaw May Sr.

Davis Shaw May, Sr., age 85, of Federal Way, WA, died September 4, 2023. Born in Cartersville, GA, he attended Cartersville High School; then went on to earn a BS in Chemical Engineering from Johns Hopkins; where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Pi. He served in the US Army achieving the rank of first lieutenant. He was a Chemical Engineer with Union Carbide for 30+ years and finished his professional career with Rhône-Poulenc. In his retirement he worked for Fred Meyer in the Garden Center. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce R. May; daughter, Melanie R. May; son, Davis S. May, Jr.; daughter, Caroline E. May; granddaughter, Cara Frey; grandson, Tyler Overstreet; great-grandson, Rowan Frey. No services are planned at this time.