Mr. Dillard Eugene Abernathy, age 81, of Adairsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, August 21, 2023. He passed away at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Abernathy was born in Adairsville, GA, August 16, 1942, to the late Waldon Felix Abernathy and Mattie Louise Freeman Abernathy. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce Coker Abernathy; brother, Lanier Abernathy; and sister Ola Faye Sinard. Dillard was a faithful Christian and lifelong member who served as a deacon for 51 years, Sunday School teacher, and song leader for 30 years at Stoner Chapel Baptist Church. He loved gospel music and was in the Joyfulaires Quartet for over 50 years. Mr. Abernathy worked as an electrician and retired from G and W Electric of Rome and was a poultry farmer for several years. He enjoyed going fishing and working in his garden. Dillard was a wonderful and loving husband, father, papaw and brother; his memory will always be cherished by his family.
Survivors include his sons, Steve and Angela Abernathy, Craig Abernathy, Michael and Melissa Abernathy, and special niece, Theresa and Dennis Black; grandchildren, Katie and Taylor Forsyth, Daniel Abernathy, Morgan and Casey Waits, Matthew Abernathy; grand niece and nephew, Avery Black, and Caleb Black; great-grandchildren, Camden Forsyth, Sawyer Forsyth, Weston Forsyth, Havyn Waits, and Emmett Waits; sisters, Annelle Smith, Sarah Lanham, and Hilda Parker Wilson; brother, Earl and Brenda Abernathy and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 2:00PM from Stoner Chapel Baptist Church with Reverends Stephen Moore, Randy Jackson and Earl Abernathy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will include Daniel Abernathy, Matthew Abernathy, Caleb Black, Casey Waits, Taylor Forsyth, Todd Abernathy, Kevin Abernathy, Byron Abernathy, Aaron Williams, Perry Williams, Andy Smith, Marty Siniard, Rodney Parker and Kelly Abernathy. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Stoner Chapel Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Stoner Chapel Baptist Church, 26 Stoners Chapel Road, NW Adairsville, GA 30103.
R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Dillard Eugene Abernathy.