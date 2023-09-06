Our tears of joy and heartbreak flow freely in Euharlee as we hugged our precious Dorothy Ferguson a final farewell this side of heaven the evening of September 3, 2023, as she was welcomed into God’s great forevermore by her savior Jesus Christ and loved ones gone before her. Ms. Dot, as many know her, was a long-time resident of this close-knit community. Dot loved her Lord and was a devoted member of Euharlee Baptist Church since 1988, exemplifying the true meaning of Christian Faith in which she never wavered in spite of many storms of life she endured. Dorothy Carolyn Holcomb Ferguson was the second child and first daughter of seven children. She was born July 7th, 1941, in Clarkesville, GA, to Raleigh and Dora Dotson Holcomb.
Ms. Dot (Nana), though not as active as in earlier years, was a loyal and dedicated Servant of God, inspiring many, both young and not so young, as she walked her daily life before God and man. Dot blessed so many with a quick sense of humor and her inspiration and influence is evident thru testimonials of her impact on so many lives that was and remains changed today (truly a legacy that one may aspire to follow).
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Charles Ferguson; daughters, Cathy Mauldin and Kelly Ferguson; as well as siblings, Shelby White and Joe Holcomb. Left to cherish her memory is daughter-in-law Melissa Ferguson and son-in-law Jeff Mauldin, both of Cartersville, GA. Sisters Frances Brock (Tom) Ranburne, AL, Margie Tatum (Charles) Turnerville, GA. Brothers Wayne Holcomb Hollywood, GA, and Larry Holcomb Centre, AL; grandchildren Cody Mauldin (Jennifer), Chase Mauldin, Maya Adams and Lindsey (Tim) Cassell; great-grandchildren Avery Mauldin, Anders Mauldin, Mack Mauldin, Layla Cassell; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Euharlee Baptist Church with Randy Postell, Tim Holcomb and Greg Brock presiding. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Jacob Knight, Jerome Black, BJ Jones, Robert Sellers, Mark Coleman and Jimmy Head. The family will receive visitors at Euharlee Baptist Church from 12:00 pm until the funeral hour at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Euharlee Baptist church cemetery. The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Inspire hospice and to numerous family members and dear friends supporting Ms. Dot as she transitioned to her immortal home. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Euharlee Baptist Church.