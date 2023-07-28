Dr. Donald C. Evans died peacefully at home on Wednesday July 26th, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Cartersville, GA, with the Rev. Alex Dyer, officiating. Burial will follow in the Ascension Memorial Garden. Visitation at 1:00 pm in the parish hall with a reception following the service.
He was born September 15th in 1937 in Fairmount, Georgia, to Rebecca and Clarence Evans. After he graduated from Cartersville High School, he attended Emory University and graduated from medical school in 1962. He then served in the United States Navy as a medical officer on the USS Yellowstone.
In 1966, he returned to Cartersville to establish his medical practice, which spanned over 50 years. He had a passion for caring for the people in this community and impacted many lives. His unique combination of humor and knowledge was most endearing to his family, friends and patients.
Dr. Evans is survived by his wife of 61 years, Connie Waits Evans; his son Donald C. Evans Jr with wife Françoise H Evans and daughters, Sophia and Elsa Evans; his son Martin William Evans with wife Kim R. Evans and children Ada and Sam Evans; daughter Carolyn Killian Evans with husband Ray Evans and children Reese and Marshall Evans.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Don’s name may be given to the the Episcopal Church of the Ascension for the Music Program (205 W. Cherokee Ave, Cartersville GA).
The family wants to thank everyone who has helped Dr. Evans in these last months. Including Dr. David Kim, caregivers of Transition Hospice and In Home Caregivers, including Ora Banks, Yessicka Castillo and also including Malcolm Cooley and Carla Woods.