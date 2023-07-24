Dr. Ransel “Randy” Warren Phillips, age 65 of Cartersville, GA, went on to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. He was born in Marietta, GA, on June 5, 1958, to Carroll Ransel Phillips and Gaynell Barger Kind.
After graduating from Sprayberry High School in 1976, Randy went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Music Education from Berry College in 1980, a Master of Music in Music Education from Jacksonville State University in 1986, a Master of Science and Specialist Certificate in Educational Administration from University of West Georgia in 1993 and a Doctorate of Educational Leadership from University of Georgia in 1997. Randy was a former band director for Rome City Schools from 1980 to 1987, a former band director and Assistant Principal for Bartow County Schools from 1987 to 1995, a former Principal and Federal Programs Directors for Rome City Schools from 1995 to 2009, and was the State Title I Program Manager for the Georgia Department of Education from 2009 to 2019. Randy was also the Minister of Music at Armuchee Baptist Church from 1983 to 1987 and the Minister of Music at Cassville Baptist Church from 1987 to 2016.
Randy enjoyed music throughout his life and played tuba and baritone for Roman Festival Brass, Northwest Georgia Winds, 8th Regiment Band and Flash of Brass Ensemble. He also shared his talent by playing handbells and singing in the choir at their church. He will be remembered as a faithful deacon at Cassville Baptist Church. Randy loved playing golf in his free time and traveling the world with his friends and family.
Randy is preceded in death by his father, Carroll Phillips. He is survived by his loving wife of over 42 years, Sharon Brande Phillips; children, Wendy and Corey McCafferty, Brandon and Lisa Phillips, and Megan and Joey Barron; grandchildren, Brielle Phillips, Isabel McCafferty, Colin Phillips, and Aaron Phillips; mother, Gaynell Kind; and brothers, Eddie and Jan Phillips and David and Tanna Phillips.
Friends are cordially invited to a gathering with family from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, the 29th of July, 2023, at Owen Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00pm on Saturday, July 29th, 2023, in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home with Rev. Andrew Hackler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Randy’s honor to Cassville Baptist Church at www.cassvillebaptist.com. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave online condolences for the family. Owen Funeral Home 12 Collins Dr Cartersville, GA is honored to serve the Phillips family.