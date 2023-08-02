Earline Burke, age 74, of Cartersville, passed away on August 1, 2023.
She was born November 24, 1948, in Savannah, GA., to the late Earl Harry and Grace Williams Burke.
Earline is survived by her sisters, Marilyn (George) Zittrauer of Guyton, GA, Harriet Burke Roberts of Cartersville, GA and Grace (George) Weeks of Suwanee, GA; brother, Marshall (Kay) Burke of Elmira, NY; daughter, Carolyn Holmes Tusing (Chris) of Cartersville, GA; granddaughters, Catherine Hicks (Will) of Cartersville, GA and Kaylee Archer (Cade) of Cartersville, GA; great-grandchildren, River Hicks, Walker Hicks and Ellowyn Archer; as well as many loved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In a hurry to live her life, Earline graduated from Savannah High School at the age of sixteen and Armstrong State University at 19. Ms. Burke then began a 50 year career in finance, accounting and tax matters with individuals, nonprofits, corporations and governments.
Ms. Burke spent 14 years with the Internal Revenue Service. As an agent, in addition to the usual audits of individuals, corporations, and partnerships, she worked extensively in the nonprofit, trust and estate areas. As Assistant Chief of Examination in Houston, Texas, she gained extensive knowledge of the internal operations of IRS.
After leaving IRS, Ms. Burke was tax partner in CPA firms in Texas and Georgia. In addition to overseeing the compliance aspects of the firms' tax practice she worked with clients on estate planning, investment management and succession planning for business and personal assets.
In 2000, Earline joined the Georgia Museums as Chief Financial Officer, a position she held until retiring from full time work in 2012.
In retirement, she spent time with family, volunteering, enjoying local events and activities and occasionally working. She continued her involvement with the Museums through part time volunteer work until her passing. Ms. Burke also served on the Cartersville Downtown Development Association Board including as Board Chair. She also served on the board of the American Women Artist Association.
Having lived in big cities prior to moving to Cartersville twenty-three ago, Ms. Burke said she never realized what she was missing. "The sense of community, family and caring prevalent throughout our city and county makes this a wonderful place to live and get involved.”
Gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, beginning at 3pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 4pm from the Chapel of Owen Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Lowery officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Earline’s honor to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380
Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, GA 30120. (770) 382-3030.