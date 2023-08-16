Emma Jean Walls was born June 15, 1942, to Paul William and Rosa Whitley Sumner in Cartersville, GA. She went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2023.
Emma Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to many. She was loved and revered by everyone she met. Emma Jean was the apartment manager for Bethea Properties for over 27 years, through her job she became a part of many peoples' life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul William and Rosa Sumner, sons, Jeffery Scott Shepherd, and Paul Russel Shepherd, brothers, Troy Hugh, Jack Lewis, Ralph Edward, and Larry Curtis Sumner, sisters, Hazel Lanham, Brownie Nation and Lillian Louise Raye.
She is survived by her loving husband, of 33 years, who had to beg her to marry him for over a year before she agreed. Jim Lee Walls; son George Douglas Shepherd and his fiancée Samantha Faye Weaver; stepson, Jimmy Lee Walls III and stepdaughter, Jessica LeAnn Goodman. Several nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.
A celebration of life for Emma Jean Walls will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Twelve Oak Pond, 501 Nickelsville Road N.E. Resaca GA 30735. Please dress casually.
Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments.