Evelyn Padgett Howren, age 94, of Cartersville, GA, passed away on August 27, 2023. She was born on January 12, 1929, to the late Johnny and Jessie Mae Martin Padgett.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Fred Nolan Howren; sons, Jerry and Bobby Howren; and niece, Tamela Chastain.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening, August 29, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Zion Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Robby Chastain and Rev. Johnathan Padgett officiating. Pallbearers will be: Andy Page, Stiles Page, Chris Howren, Nolan Howren, Brandon Howren, Larkin Chastain and John Adams. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
